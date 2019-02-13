Duels at Daytona 2019 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The 2019 Gander RV Duel races will take place at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Thursday.

The first Duel starts at 7 p.m. ET, and the second starts at 9 p.m. ET. Both will be televised on Fox Sports 1, but if you don’t have cable, you can still watch the Duels (and also the Daytona 500, which is on Fox) live on your computer, phone, or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Duels at Daytona 2019 Preview

William Byron and Alex Bowman of Hendrick Motorsports secured pole position and outside pole position, respectively, at the Daytona 500 in the final round qualifying on Sunday.

Thursday’s Gander RV Duel races will determine the rest of the field.

Hendrick’s Chase Elliott, the 23-year-old who’ll have outside pole position next to Bowman in the second Duel by virtue of his posting the fourth-fastest lap in qualifying, won Duel races in 2017 and 2018.

“We did this last year. We got the big one to go on Sunday. That’s the big thing,” Elliott said after his win a year ago, according to USA Today. “To be honest with you, I was kind of trying a bunch of stuff. This new (aerodynamic) package is a lot different. This package is strange compared to what we had in the past. I think we’re all trying to learn and figure out what the best position is to be in and when you want to be there.”

In the big race in 2017, Elliott led with four laps remaining when his car ran out of fuel.

“Last year was a bummer,” Elliott said in 2018, according to NBC Sports. “Unfortunately, the beginning of many bummers throughout the season. I hope that’s not the trend this year. I hope tonight is more the trend.”

Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney, now 25, won the first Duel a year ago. Joey Logano led for the most laps before a pass from his teammate.

“That’s the same spot I made the move in the Clash (four days earlier) and it didn’t work,” Blaney said, per NBC Sports. “Almost didn’t work tonight. I was coming with such a head of steam, I had to. Brad (Keselowski) laid back so much from whoever was behind him, I kind of laid back to Brad off of four because I didn’t want them to get a huge run. It just propelled me so fast to Joey, I had to turn left or I would have ran him over.

“I didn’t really want to make my move right there because it didn’t work. It really shouldn’t have worked. I was trying to plot where to do the move better. I was thinking about that all week after it didn’t work in the Clash. That was not the spot I wanted to do it. I was coming with such a head of steam, I had to turn left or run (Logano) over.”

After earning the third position in the 2018 Daytona 500, Blaney finished seventh. Elliott was involved in an accident on lap 102, and finished 33rd.