UNC vs Duke Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Roy Williams and the North Carolina Tar Heels will visit Mike Krzyzewski’s Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina, for a battle of heated ACC rivals.

Preview

The Blue Devils are 23-2 on the season and sit atop the ACC with an 11-1 mark, having won nine straight since a 95-91 home loss against Syracuse on January 14.

Most recently, they crushed the North Carolina State Wolfpack 94-68 at home behind a triple-double from freshman RJ Barrett, who finished with 23 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists.

“It was great. Teammates were finishing and that really opened the court up for me to score,” Barrett said, according to The Chronicle. “We were cleaning the defensive glass, so it was a great team effort.”

The 6’7″ forward out of Mississauga, Ontario, shot 8-of-17 from the field and didn’t turn the ball over.

“Sometimes when people have a high number of assists, some of those get tipped or some of those don’t complete it to the guy, so for [Barrett] to have zero turnovers the whole game is real impressive,” junior big man Marques Bolden told The Chronicle. “It was something that I feel like more people need to talk about, but it was real impressive.”

The Tar Heels are 20-5 overall and 10-2 in ACC play, sitting a half-game behind second-place Virginia in the conference standings.

They fell to the Cavaliers 69-61 at home on February 11, but bounced back with a 95-57 dismantling of Wake Forest on the road on Saturday. The 38-point margin of victory set a new UNC record, breaking the previous mark of 34.

The Tar Heels scored the game’s first 18 points.

“We jumped on them early,” senior guard Kenny Williams said, according to the Associated Press. “I think our defense was really focused and we made everything tough on them.”

Fellow senior guard Cameron Johnson led the way for the Tar Heels, going 10-of-13 from the field and 7-of-10 from deep for 27 points, adding three assists and three steals.

“I don’t think I really shot the ball too well in practice yesterday,” Johnson said, per AP. “So I really kind of took some extra time to do some extra shoulder work, make sure that was feeling all right, get everything moving well. And I guess it paid off for today.”

This will be Duke and UNC’s 249th meeting, and the first of the season. The Tar Heels lead the all-time series 137-111. They’ll play once more on March 9, in each team’s final game of the regular season.

Barrett told The Chronicle he’s “pretty pumped” to get a firsthand taste of college basketball’s most heated rivalry.

“It’s a game as a kid I was watching all the time,” he said. “Just to be a part of it is going to be a lot of fun and we’re going to go in there and play hard and try to win.”