How to Watch Duquesne vs George Mason Basketball Online

The George Mason Patriots will host the Duquesne Dukes for an Atlantic 10 matchup at EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia.

The game is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. ET. While it won’t be broadcast nationally on television anywhere in the US, you can still watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, or streaming device via ESPN+, the new digital streaming service from ESPN (no cable required) that has exclusive coverage to dozens of college basketball games — and several other sports — every week.

You can start a free seven-day trial of ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the ESPN app.

If you can’t watch live, all games — including Duquesne vs George Mason — that are streamed on ESPN+ are also available to be watched afterwards on-demand via ESPN.com or the ESPN app.

Duquesne vs George Mason Preview

On the heels of a 2-4 skid, the Dukes (17-9 overall, 8-5 in A-10 play) bested George Washington 85-69 at home their last time out, on February 16.

The Colonials shot 26-of-52 (50 percent) from the field and 9-of-20 from deep, but they turned the ball over 17 times. Duquesne didn’t shoot nearly as well — 29-of-66 overall (43.9 percent), 12-of-35 (34.3 percent) from 3-point range — but coughed it up just six times. They also doubled George Washington up on the offensive glass, 16-8.

“The hard part about coaching is that you can be misled because the ball goes in the basket,” Duquesne head coach Keith Dambrot said, according to Pittsburgh Sports Now. “I thought we tried hard but we had a hard time keeping them in front, we didn’t guard great. This team has been so erratic but tough. When they’re behind, they fight like dogs. Tonight when it mattered, we played well.”

Sophomore guard Eric Williams Jr. led the Dukes with 22 points on 7-of-11 shooting, adding eight rebounds and a game-high three steals.

On Sunday, George Mason (15-11, 9-4) fell at St. Bonaventure 79-56. They now sit behind VCU (11-2) and Davidson (10-3) in the conference standings.

“St. Bonaventure played exceptionally well and shot exceptionally well,” George Mason head coach Dave Paulsen said after the defeat, according to the Augusta Free Press. “We did not play well. These types of things happen in February on the road to good teams and we will be defined by how we respond.”

Junior guard Justin Kier led all Patriots with 21 points, adding six rebounds in 38 minutes. Freshman guard Jordan Miller played 35 minutes and added 10 points and five boards.

The 6’6″ Miller was on track to redshirt this year before senior Jaire Grayer and sophomore Goanar Mar suffered season-ending injuries. He’s averaging 9.5 points on 64.5 percent shooting and 5.3 rebounds per game across 10 contests, and he’s scored in double figures in four of his last five.

In his first college game, he came off the bench to score 14 points and add two blocks and two steals in a January 13 victory over Rhode Island. He’s started every game since.

“[Miller’s] been killing it in practice for a long time,” Patriots sophomore guard Javon Greene said after the win over URI, according to Fourth Estate. “It wasn’t a surprise from him. He just came up to play when his name was called, and he had a terrific game. We were all hype for him. In the locker room, we were just jumping on him telling him he played a great game. Hopefully, he brings this energy for the rest of the season, cause we’re going to need it.”