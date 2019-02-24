E! Red Carpet Oscars 2019: Network Guide to the Academy Awards

The E! Network makes it a point to be a staple on the red carpet for awards shows. In turn, the network usually puts together a large suite of content around each event that they cover, from the Grammys, to the Golden Globe Awards, to the Oscars. So, for E! red carpet watchers out there, we have the total rundown of their Oscars coverage for today and tomorrow as well. Check out the details on what to expect, start times and the programming schedule below.

E! Countdown to the Red Carpet

The 2019 E! Countdown to the Red Carpet focuses on the pre-arrivals, featuring style experts and special guests. Prior to the actual red carpet arrivals for the Academy Awards, this program gives viewers an inside scoop at some of the expected fashions, awards show news and other inside info for the evening. This year’s program airs from 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT/12 p.m. CT – 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT/4 p.m. CT on the E! Network.

For the Countdown coverage, Jason Kennedy and Zuri Hall will be hanging out on the Oscars red carpet, while panelists Jeannie Mai, celebrity stylist Brad Goreski, Nina Parker and Very Cavallari star Kristin Cavallari will be chiming in from The Roosevelt Hotel.

E! Live from the Red Carpet: Oscars 2019

This year’s E! Live from the Red Carpet special features red carpet arrivals, surprises, and A-list interviews This will air from 5 – 7:30 p.m. ET/2 – 4:30 p.m. PT/4 – 6 p.m. CT, with an encore presentation at 1 a.m. ET. Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic will co-host, as usual. While the red carpet airs, there will be online coverage via E!’s social media platforms as well via E! Stream: The Red Carpet, according to Newsweek

According to E!, while Seacrest and Rancic are on the actual red carpet, Jeannie Mai from The Real, fashion expert Kahlana Barfield Brown, E! News correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi and CFDA fashion designer Christian Siriano will provide additional commentary from The Roosevelt Hotel.

Red Carpet Rundown – Oscars 2019

E! After Party: The 2019 Academy Awards

This half-hour special will air from 7:30 – 8 p.m. ET/4:30 – 5 p.m. PT/6:30 – 7 p.m. CT, “breaking down the hottest fashion from the 2019 Oscars red carpet.” Usually, the live red carpet special airs up until show time, so this red carpet rundown appears to be new.

E! News

By 11:30 p.m. ET, the E! After Party special will air, dishing on the most memorable moments from the Academy Awards. It will also feature standouts in fashion from the night. For the after party special, the network will highlight some of the night’s winners, snubs, performance highlights, speeches and fashion moments.

Picking back up tomorrow, on February 11, 2019, as usual, E! News will air at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET/PT. This edition will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the Oscars and it will show on moments that at-home watchers didn’t get to see.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of E! on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

E! is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include E!.

You can start a free 5-day trial right here (select “Start Streaming” in the upper-right corner), and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including E!.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

E! has reported that in addition to the above, ” E! Stream: The Red Carpet presented by AT&T is returning with The Rundown host Erin Lim, Daily Pop co-host Justin Sylvester, correspondent Will Marfuggi, fashionista Tiffany Reid and film expert Dani Fernandez.”