How to Watch ETSU vs UNC Greensboro Basketball Online for Free

The UNC Greensboro Spartans will host the East Tennessee State Buccaneers at Greensboro Coliseum for a Southern Conference matchup on Sunday.

The game is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET. While it won’t be broadcast nationally on television anywhere in the US, you can still watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, or streaming device via ESPN+, the new digital streaming service from ESPN (no cable required) that has exclusive coverage to dozens of college basketball games — and several other sports — every week.

East Tennessee State vs UNC Greensboro Preview

On Thursday, the Spartans (23-5 overall, 12-3 in the SoCon) snapped a two-game losing streak by edging Western Carolina 79-76 in overtime.

UNCG’s Francis Alonso led all participants with 28 points. The senior guard hit a game-winning three-pointer with five seconds remaining in the extra period.

“He has never been afraid of anyone, whether we are in Rupp Arena in front of 20,000, in the SoCon tournament, or in big games in conference play,” UNCG head coach Wes Miller said of Alonso, according to The Carolinian. “He is never afraid of the moment.”

After the tilt with ETSU (22-7, 12-4), UNCG will close out the regular season with a pair of road contests; Alonso and his fellow Spartans seniors are playing in their last game at Greensboro Coliseum.

“It’s a weird feeling,” Alonso said, according to the News & Record. “Jordy Kuiper told me back in the day that every year goes faster. And it’s really true. It’s crazy how time just flew by this year in the blink of an eye, and I only have one game left at the Coliseum.”

The Buccaneers sit a half-game behind the Spartans in the SoCon standings, in third place. (Wofford’s already clinched the SoCon championship; a tournament determines the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.)

They’ve won three straight, besting VMI 94-70 on the road their last time out.

“We have a chance to get back in the standings,” ETSU head coach Steve Forbes said, according to the Johnson City Press. “Whether that happens, I don’t know. It depends on the some things. We have to worry about us and take care of business. We’re in the right frame of mind.”

Bo Hodges, who struggled with leg injuries early in the season, scored a team-high 26 points on 10-of-13 shooting against VMI. He added 12 rebounds, four assists, a steal, and block.

“I’ve been telling everybody, I’m starting to feel better and better every day,” Hodges said, per the Johnson City Press. “I’m getting healthier and getting back to the old me.”

The sophomore guard’s averaged 14.7 points per game in six February contests. He averaged 8.6 points per game in his 18 prior appearances this season. Hodges helped hold Bubba Parham, VMI’s leading scorer at 20.6 points per game, to just two points on 0-of-12 shooting on Thursday.

Last year’s conference freshman of the year will be tasked with slowing Alonso, who averages 16.8 points per game, on Sunday.

“They’re both scorers, but they’re different,” Hodges said, per the Johnson City Press. “Alonso runs off more screens. Bubba is more of a ball scorer. Like I said, I take people scoring on me personally. I try not to let them score.”