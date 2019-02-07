Four Continents Championships 2019 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Set for one last major tune-up before Worlds in March, figure skaters from the Americas, Asia, Africa and Oceania are gathered in Anaheim for the 2019 Four Continents Championships this week.

The ladies short (Thursday 5 p.m. ET), men’s short (Thursday 11:30 p.m. ET), ladies free (Friday midnight ET) and men’s free (Saturday 11 p.m. ET) will all be broadcast live on NBC Sports Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on your computer, phone or streaming device via FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV or Sling TV.

Here’s a full rundown of how to do so:

FuboTV

NBC Sports Network and NBC (live in most markets) are both included in the main Fubo package, which has 75-plus channels and is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Four Continents Championships on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which will allow you to watch any day’s coverage up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Hulu With Live TV:

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including both NBC Sports Network and NBC (live in most markets).

You can start your subscription of “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Four Continents Championships on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

NBC Sports Network and NBC (live in some markets) are included in the “Sling Blue” channel package.

You can start a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Four Continents Championships on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

2019 Four Continents Championships Preview

Neither of the recently crowned US champions will be in Anaheim this week. Fresh off yet another dominant performance at nationals, Nathan Chen has nothing to prove before Worlds, so he’s opting not to take time off from his studies at Yale. And while everyone would love to see how 13-year-old ladies champ Alysa Liu handles herself against high-level international competition, she’s still not old enough to compete at Four Continents.

Still, Team USA will have a number of strong contenders on both sides.

For the men, 18-year-old Vincent Zhou is coming off a performance at nationals in which he set career-highs in the short program (100.25) and overall score (284.01) to finish second behind the practically unbeatable Chen.

“There was a lot of pressure and I felt like I did a great job handling that,” he said after winning silver. “I’m very proud of myself for coming so far this season, because I had a late and rough start.”

Veteran Jason Brown should also be in the mix. He captured a bronze at last year’s Four Continents, took second at the Grand Prix event in France earlier this season and finished third at nationals, but he still feels like there’s room for improvement.

“You know, it wasn’t the best skate,” Brown said after nationals. “I’ve been training a lot better, but it’s all part of this process of building and building…I’m working really hard to focus on all of the changes that we’re making, but every so often it gets away from me. I’m really proud of the fight out there and that’s really all I can ask. I’m happy to be back on the U.S. podium and I’m really excited about all of the strides that I’ve made this week.”

Their biggest competition will come from Japan’s Shoma Uno, the reigning Olympic silver medalist, and China’s Boyang Jin, who beat Uno at last year’s Four Continents to claim gold.

On the ladies’ side, Bradie Tennell, Mariah Bell and Ting Cui will represent Team USA.

Tennell is the favorite. She suffered an uncharacteristic fall during the free skate at nationals, but she still finished with a season-high score of 213.59 and was just behind Liu in her quest to repeat as US champion.

“Mistakes happen and it’s important to learn from them,” said the 21-year-old.

Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto and Mai Mihara, who finished fist and second at last year’s Four Continents, will serve as Tennell’s toughest competition. Sakamoto is also coming off a gold medal at the Japan Championships in December, finishing with a monster score of 228.01, so she should certainly be considered the favorite in Anaheim.