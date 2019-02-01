How to Watch France vs Wales Six Nations Match Online in USA

The 2019 Six Nations Championship gets underway Friday when France host Wales.

France vs Wales Preview

Wales are undefeated in the seven matches since a second-place finish in lat year’s Six Nations Championship. They took down South Africa (22-20), Argentina (23-10) and Argentina again (30-12) in a trio of internationals in June that propelled them from seventh to third in the world rankings, then they followed that up with home wins over Scotland (21-10), Australia (9-6), Tonga (74-24) and South Africa (20-11) in November.

“I make Warren Gatland’s team marginal favourites for this Six Nations on the basis that they are flying at the moment (unbeaten in nine) and have the most favourable draw, with home fixtures against both Ireland and England,” former Scotland head coach Sir Ian McGeechan said. “They have a hell of a tough first game in Paris but win that and they can go all the way.”

If Wales are going to continue that momentum, they’ll have to find a way to deal with France’s massive pack. With Jefferson Poirot, Guilhem Guirado, Uini Atonio, Sebastien Vahaamahina, Paul Willemse, Wenceslas Lauret, Arthur Iturria and Louis Picamoles, the French are believed to boast the heaviest pack in international rugby history.

They come into this match struggling, having lost five of their last six matches, but three of those defeats were away against World No. 1 New Zealand in June, and they nearly beat South Africa in November, so that recent record is a bit misleading. In Paris, they represent a very matchup for any opponent.

“They’re going to be a tough proposition,” Gatland said. “It looks to me like they’ve got a big, bruising forward pack and a backline with flair, talent and footwork. Not the biggest backline in the world but they’ll try to play off the front foot and use that pace and skill of the backs – Fofana and Ntamack – and Lopez has got a good kicking game, and Parra’s back. It’ll be a tough ask for us but we’ve trained well.”

When these teams met at last year’s Six Nations, Wales escaped with a 14-13 win at Principality Stadium in the final match of the championship. The win propelled Wales to the second spot, while France finished fourth.