HBO Now: What’s Leaving in March, 2019?

HBO Now is bringing out a host of new movies and shows for the month of March, and viewers are excited to start binge watching the newest selection of documentaries, classic films and TV series on the streaming service.

However, the streaming service is also removing several shows, movies and documentaries throughout the month as well. We hate signing in and finding out our favorite movies and shows (that have been available forever) are suddenly gone from the service, so Heavy wanted to give readers a chance to catch up on favorite shows before they’re gone. Luckily there aren’t nearly as many movies leaving as there are coming out.

Here’s everything that’s leaving HBO Now and HBO Go in March:

March 24

Knight and Day (Alternate Version)

Vampires Suck (Extended Version)

March 25

Taken (Unrated Version)

March 26

Fantastic Mr. Fox

March 31

Being John Malkovich Blow The Boy Downstairs The Brothers McMullen Cool Runnings Darkest Hour Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat Fargo The Fabulous Baker Boys Goodfellas House of 1000 Corpses House of the Dead Inherent Vice Justice League The King and I Liar Liar Maverick Mickey Blue Eyes Murder at 1600 Murder on the Orient Express Operation Dumbo Drop Public Enemies Reno 911: Miami Ronin Rupture The Shape of Water Sleight Spy Kids Super Troopers Taking Woodstock The Tale of Despereaux Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride Underworld (Unrated Version) Without a Trace Wrong Turn 2: Dead End (Unrated Version) Wrong Turn 4: Bloody Beginnings (Unrated Version) Wrong Turn 5: Bloodlines (Unrated Version)



READ NEXT: HBO Now: What’s New in March, 2019?