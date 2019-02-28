Hulu New Releases: What’s New on Hulu This Month

Hulu has finally released a list of what’s coming to the streaming service in March, 2019, and viewers will not be disappointed. With a plethora of 90s and early 2000s films, a slew of original series, and a variety of critically acclaimed movies and specials, there will be plenty of binge-worthy options to choose from.
With classics like “Ace Ventura,” “Edward Scissorhands” and “Jumanji,” fans of 90s films will have a busy month of movie marathons. Other titles include “Office Space,” “American Beauty,” and more. For those of you who enjoy binge-watching television series, shows like A.P. Bio, Good Girls, and Fear the Walking Dead will also be available throughout the month.
Here’s what’s coming to Hulu this month:
March 1
- Drifters: Complete Season 1
- Into The Dark: Treehouse: Episode 6 Premiere
- Rick Steves’ Europe: Complete Season 10 (PBS)
- 8 Heads in a Duffel Bag
- Abduction
- Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
- Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
- Alex & Emma
- American Beauty
- An American Haunting
- Astro Boy
- Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction
- Batman Begins
- Black Sheep
- Blast from the Past
- Boomerang
- Breakheart Pass
- Bruce Almighty
- Bushwhacked
- The Chumscrubber
- The Cider House Rules
- The Crying Game
- The Dark Knight
- Death at a Funeral
- Deuces Wild
- Dirty Work
- The Dogs of War
- Double Jeopardy
- Easy Rider
- Edward Scissorhands
- Fire in the Sky
- The French Lieutenant’s Woman
- He Named Me Malala
- Heaven’s Gate
- I, Dolours
- The Ice Storm
- Impostor
- Inventing the Abbotts
- Ironweed
- It’s Arbor Day, Charlie Brown
- JFK
- Jumanji
- Legally Blondes
- Lego Batman: DC Super Heroes Unite
- Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash
- The Mighty Quinn
- Nacho Libre
- Not Another Teen Movie
- Office Space
- Open Season
- Open Season 2
- Open Season 3
- Open Season: Scared Silly
- Ouija House
- Ouija Séance: The Final Game
- Perfect Creature
- The Piano
- The Pope of Greenwich Village
- Rambo III
- Reasonable Doubt
- Red Corner
- Red Dragon
- Regarding Henry
- Return of the Living Dead 3
- Return of the Living Dead 4: Necropolis
- Return of the Living Dead 5: Rave to the Grave
- River’s Edge
- S.F.W.
- Saved!
- Shaolin Warrior
- Small Soldiers
- Summer Catch
- Tapeheads
- Toys
- Tristan & Isolde
- Two Weeks Notice
- Vice
- W.
- Waterworld
- What a Girl Wants
- What Lies Beneath
- What’s the Worst That Could Happen?
- Witness
- Yes Man
March 4
- American Idol: Season 2 Premiere
- Cosmos: Possible Worlds: Series Premiere
- Good Girls: Season 2 Premiere
March 5
- A Frozen Christmas 3
- The Closet (“Le Placard”)
- Where Hands Touch
March 6
- MasterChef Junior: Season 7 Premiere
- Mental Samurai: Series Premiere
March 7
- Dudes
- Rock ‘n’ Roll High School
- Suburbia
March 8
- A.P. Bio: Season 2 Premiere
- For The People: Season 2 Premiere
- Hang Ups: Complete Season 1
- I Can Only Imagine
March 9
- Keeping Up with the Kardashians: Complete Season 15
March 10
- Black Clover: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)
- Middle Men
March 11
- The Party’s Just Beginning
March 12
- Acrimony
- Trigger
March 13
- Free Solo
March 14
- Shoplifters
March 15
- Shrill: Complete Season 1 Premiere
- Like Water for Chocolate
- No Way Out
- The Fog
- Wings of the Dove
March 16
- Tea with the Dames
March 17
-
Divide and Conquer
March 18
-
Assassination Nation
March 19
- Fear the Walking Dead: Complete Season 4
- Juda: Complete Season 1
- The Fix: Series Premiere
- A Frozen New Year’s
March 20
- The Act: Series Premiere
- The Village: Series Premiere
- Girl Most Likely
March 21
- Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists: Series Premiere
- The Last Race
March 22
-
Cardinal: Complete Season 3 (CTV)
March 24
- Catfish: Season 7, Episodes 1-28 (MTV)
March 26
- Dr. K’s Exotic Animal E.R.: Season 7 Premiere
- A Cam Life
March 27
-
Monsters and Men
March 29
- Abby’s: Series Premiere
- The Domestics
March 30
-
Chef Flynn
Available With STARZ Premium Add-On
- American Gods: Season 2 Premiere (3/10)
- Now Apocalypse: Series Premiere (3/10)
Available With SHOWTIME Premium Add-On
- Billions: Season 4 Premiere (3/17)
