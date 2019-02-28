Hulu New Releases: What’s New on Hulu This Month

Hulu New Releases: What's New on Hulu This Month

Hulu New Releases: What's New on Hulu This Month?

Hulu has finally released a list of what’s coming to the streaming service in March, 2019, and viewers will not be disappointed. With a plethora of 90s and early 2000s films, a slew of original series, and a variety of critically acclaimed movies and specials, there will be plenty of binge-worthy options to choose from.

With classics like “Ace Ventura,” “Edward Scissorhands” and “Jumanji,” fans of 90s films will have a busy month of movie marathons. Other titles include “Office Space,” “American Beauty,” and more. For those of you who enjoy binge-watching television series, shows like A.P. Bio, Good Girls, and Fear the Walking Dead will also be available throughout the month.

Here’s what’s coming to Hulu this month:

March 1

  • Drifters: Complete Season 1 
  • Into The Dark: Treehouse: Episode 6 Premiere
  • Rick Steves’ Europe: Complete Season 10 (PBS)
  • 8 Heads in a Duffel Bag
  • Abduction 
  • Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
  • Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
  • Alex & Emma 
  • American Beauty 
  • An American Haunting
  • Astro Boy 
  • Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction
  • Batman Begins 
  • Black Sheep
  • Blast from the Past 
  • Boomerang
  • Breakheart Pass
  • Bruce Almighty
  • Bushwhacked 
  • The Chumscrubber 
  • The Cider House Rules
  • The Crying Game
  • The Dark Knight 
  • Death at a Funeral
  • Deuces Wild 
  • Dirty Work
  • The Dogs of War
  • Double Jeopardy
  • Easy Rider
  • Edward Scissorhands
  • Fire in the Sky 
  • The French Lieutenant’s Woman 
  • He Named Me Malala 
  • Heaven’s Gate
  • I, Dolours
  • The Ice Storm
  • Impostor 
  • Inventing the Abbotts
  • Ironweed 
  • It’s Arbor Day, Charlie Brown
  • JFK 
  • Jumanji 
  • Legally Blondes
  • Lego Batman: DC Super Heroes Unite
  • Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash
  • The Mighty Quinn 
  • Nacho Libre
  • Not Another Teen Movie
  • Office Space
  • Open Season
  • Open Season 2 
  • Open Season 3
  • Open Season: Scared Silly
  • Ouija House
  • Ouija Séance: The Final Game
  • Perfect Creature 
  • The Piano
  • The Pope of Greenwich Village 
  • Rambo III 
  • Reasonable Doubt
  • Red Corner 
  • Red Dragon
  • Regarding Henry
  • Return of the Living Dead 3
  • Return of the Living Dead 4: Necropolis 
  • Return of the Living Dead 5: Rave to the Grave 
  • River’s Edge 
  • S.F.W.  
  • Saved! 
  • Shaolin Warrior
  • Small Soldiers
  • Summer Catch
  • Tapeheads 
  • Toys 
  • Tristan & Isolde
  • Two Weeks Notice 
  • Vice 
  • W. 
  • Waterworld 
  • What a Girl Wants 
  • What Lies Beneath
  • What’s the Worst That Could Happen? 
  • Witness
  • Yes Man

March 4

  • American Idol: Season 2 Premiere
  • Cosmos: Possible Worlds: Series Premiere
  • Good Girls: Season 2 Premiere

March 5

  • A Frozen Christmas 3
  • The Closet (“Le Placard”)
  • Where Hands Touch 

March 6

  • MasterChef Junior: Season 7 Premiere
  • Mental Samurai: Series Premiere 

March 7

  • Dudes
  • Rock ‘n’ Roll High School
  • Suburbia

March 8

  • A.P. Bio: Season 2 Premiere
  • For The People: Season 2 Premiere
  • Hang Ups: Complete Season 1
  • I Can Only Imagine

March 9

  • Keeping Up with the Kardashians: Complete Season 15

March 10

  • Black Clover: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)
  • Middle Men 

March 11

  • The Party’s Just Beginning

March 12

  • Acrimony
  • Trigger

March 13

  • Free Solo

March 14

  • Shoplifters

March 15

  • Shrill: Complete Season 1 Premiere
  • Like Water for Chocolate 
  • No Way Out
  • The Fog
  • Wings of the Dove

March 16

  • Tea with the Dames

March 17

  • Divide and Conquer

March 18

  • Assassination Nation

March 19

  • Fear the Walking Dead: Complete Season 4
  • Juda: Complete Season 1
  • The Fix: Series Premiere
  • A Frozen New Year’s

March 20

  • The Act: Series Premiere
  • The Village: Series Premiere
  • Girl Most Likely

March 21

  • Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists: Series Premiere
  • The Last Race

March 22

  • Cardinal: Complete Season 3 (CTV)

March 24

  • Catfish: Season 7, Episodes 1-28 (MTV)

March 26

  • Dr. K’s Exotic Animal E.R.: Season 7 Premiere
  • A Cam Life 

March 27

  • Monsters and Men

March 29

  • Abby’s: Series Premiere
  • The Domestics

March 30

  • Chef Flynn 

Available With STARZ Premium Add-On

  • American Gods: Season 2 Premiere (3/10)
  • Now Apocalypse: Series Premiere (3/10)

Available With SHOWTIME Premium Add-On

  • Billions: Season 4 Premiere (3/17)

