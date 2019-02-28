Hulu New Releases: What’s New on Hulu This Month

Hulu has finally released a list of what’s coming to the streaming service in March, 2019, and viewers will not be disappointed. With a plethora of 90s and early 2000s films, a slew of original series, and a variety of critically acclaimed movies and specials, there will be plenty of binge-worthy options to choose from.

With classics like “Ace Ventura,” “Edward Scissorhands” and “Jumanji,” fans of 90s films will have a busy month of movie marathons. Other titles include “Office Space,” “American Beauty,” and more. For those of you who enjoy binge-watching television series, shows like A.P. Bio, Good Girls, and Fear the Walking Dead will also be available throughout the month.

Here’s what’s coming to Hulu this month:

March 1

Drifters: Complete Season 1

Into The Dark: Treehouse : Episode 6 Premiere

Rick Steves’ Europe : Complete Season 10 (PBS)

8 Heads in a Duffel Bag

Abduction

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

Alex & Emma

American Beauty

An American Haunting

Astro Boy

Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction

Batman Begins

Black Sheep

Blast from the Past

Boomerang

Breakheart Pass

Bruce Almighty

Bushwhacked

The Chumscrubber

The Cider House Rules

The Crying Game

The Dark Knight

Death at a Funeral

Deuces Wild

Dirty Work

The Dogs of War

Double Jeopardy

Easy Rider

Edward Scissorhands

Fire in the Sky

The French Lieutenant’s Woman

He Named Me Malala

Heaven’s Gate

I, Dolours

The Ice Storm

Impostor

Inventing the Abbotts

Ironweed

It’s Arbor Day, Charlie Brown

JFK

Jumanji

Legally Blondes

Lego Batman: DC Super Heroes Unite

Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash

The Mighty Quinn

Nacho Libre

Not Another Teen Movie

Office Space

Open Season

Open Season 2

Open Season 3

Open Season: Scared Silly

Ouija House

Ouija Séance: The Final Game

Perfect Creature

The Piano

The Pope of Greenwich Village

Rambo III

Reasonable Doubt

Red Corner

Red Dragon

Regarding Henry

Return of the Living Dead 3

Return of the Living Dead 4: Necropolis

Return of the Living Dead 5: Rave to the Grave

River’s Edge

S.F.W.

Saved!

Shaolin Warrior

Small Soldiers

Summer Catch

Tapeheads

Toys

Tristan & Isolde

Two Weeks Notice

Vice

W.

Waterworld

What a Girl Wants

What Lies Beneath

What’s the Worst That Could Happen?

Witness

Yes Man

March 4

American Idol: Season 2 Premiere

Cosmos: Possible Worlds : Series Premiere

Good Girls: Season 2 Premiere

March 5

A Frozen Christmas 3

The Closet (“Le Placard”)

Where Hands Touch

March 6

MasterChef Junior : Season 7 Premiere

Mental Samurai: Series Premiere

March 7

Dudes

Rock ‘n’ Roll High School

Suburbia

March 8

A.P. Bio: Season 2 Premiere

For The People: Season 2 Premiere

Hang Ups : Complete Season 1

I Can Only Imagine

March 9

Keeping Up with the Kardashians: Complete Season 15

March 10

Black Clover: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)

Middle Men

March 11

The Party’s Just Beginning

March 12

Acrimony

Trigger

March 13

Free Solo

March 14

Shoplifters

March 15

Shrill: Complete Season 1 Premiere

Like Water for Chocolate

No Way Out

The Fog

Wings of the Dove

March 16

Tea with the Dames

March 17

Divide and Conquer

March 18

Assassination Nation

March 19

Fear the Walking Dead: Complete Season 4

Juda: Complete Season 1

The Fix: Series Premiere

A Frozen New Year’s

March 20

The Act: Series Premiere

The Village: Series Premiere

Girl Most Likely

March 21

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists: Series Premiere

The Last Race

March 22

Cardinal: Complete Season 3 (CTV)

March 24

Catfish: Season 7, Episodes 1-28 (MTV)

March 26

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal E.R.: Season 7 Premiere

A Cam Life

March 27

Monsters and Men

March 29

Abby’s: Series Premiere

The Domestics

March 30

Chef Flynn

Available With STARZ Premium Add-On

American Gods: Season 2 Premiere (3/10)

Now Apocalypse: Series Premiere (3/10)

Available With SHOWTIME Premium Add-On

Billions: Season 4 Premiere (3/17)

