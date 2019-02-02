New Zealand vs India Live Stream: How to Watch 5th ODI in USA

The New Zealand cricket team will look for a second consolation win when they host India for the sides’ fifth and final ODI.

For those in the United States, the match is scheduled to start Saturday at 9 p.m. ET. While it won’t be broadcast nationally on television anywhere in the US, you can watch a live stream of the match on your computer, phone, or streaming device via ESPN+, the new digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage to dozens of sporting events, including international cricket, every week.

You can start a free seven-day trial of ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the match — and every other match of the India Tour of New Zealand series — on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

If you can’t watch live, the match will be available to be watched on-demand via ESPN+ afterward.

New Zealand vs India 5th ODI Preview

India dominated the first three matches of the five-ODI series, but the Black Caps bounced back for a consolation victory in the fourth installment behind a sterling effort from Trent Boult.

The left-arm bowler took five scalps at an economy rate of 2.10 as New Zealand won by eight wickets.

“We didn’t start how we wanted to in the series, we know we needed a big effort in all aspects of the game,” Boult said, according to the New Zealand Herald. “We know we’ve got the game plan, we know it works. It was just about executing it,” said Boult.

“When we do it well, it’s good enough for anyone on the day.”

Weather favored the batsmen in the first three ODIs, but at Seddon Park in Hamilton, Boult found the conditions to his liking.

“It’s been a windy summer and wind kills the fast bowler to be honest, when it’s a bit gusty it eliminates the swing and the wicket dries up pretty quickly as well and turns into a pretty good batting wicket,” Boult said, per the Herald. “[But] the conditions were there today.

“When you’ve got a bit of rhythm like that, the ball’s swinging around, for the first time in a wee while, it’s about making the most of the conditions.”

Colin de Grandhomme added three wickets of his own.

The Men in Blue seemed in danger of posting their lowest ever ODI run total — a mark that stands at 54 — before Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav assembled a 25-run stand. The Black Caps bowled India out for 92.

“One of our worst performances with the bat for a long, long time,” Indian batsman Rohit Sharma said, according to India Today. “Something like this, we never expected. But games like these can happen. You got to give credit to the New Zealand bowlers. After losing the first three matches, it was a magnificent effort from their bowlers.

“This is something to learn for us. When the conditions are not easy, we need to understand what we have to do as a batting unit. At times, you need to absorb pressure. We failed to do that today. We have got ourselves to blame ourselves for it.”

Sharma added: “It’s always challenging when the ball is swinging. It’s not just us, any team will find it difficult when the ball is swinging. Having a good run in the limited formats for a number of series. We expected ourselves to do well. I won’t sit here and give excuses about what we didn’t do well. Everyone knows what went wrong.”