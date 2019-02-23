Kansas vs Texas Tech Live Stream: How to Watch Online

With a Big 12 regular season title still very much within each teams grasp, No. 12 Kansas and No. 14 Texas Tech meet for a crucial showdown in Lubbock on Saturday night.

Kansas vs Texas Tech Preview

For all the roster turnover that Kansas has undergone throughout this season, Bill Self still has his team in position to earn at least a share of the Big 12 regular season title for the 15th consecutive year.

In order to do that, though, beating Texas Tech on Saturday will be imperative. That’s a difficult task considering the Red Raiders–who are 14-1 at home this season–are the top team in the Big 12 according to Ken Pomeroy’s adjusted efficiency rankings, but the Jayhawks should have some confidence as one of the only team’s to solve Chris Beard’s defense this year.

The Red Raiders’ defense is elite by every metric–first in the country in adjusted efficiency, first in effective field-goal percentage, third in turnover percentage, fourth in three-point percentage, fifth in two-point percentage and seventh in block percentage. But when these teams met three weeks ago, Kansas scored 79 points (most against TTU this season), tallied 1.08 points per possession (second-most), hit 13 threes (most), had a 56.8 effective field-goal percentage (highest) and won by 16.

Kansas will be without LaGerald Vick, who knocked down three treys on his way to 13 points in that game, but there’s a chance that defensive stopper Marcus Garrett could return after missing the previous five with an ankle injury.

“Hopefully by Saturday he’ll at least have some rhythm to his game,” Self said after Garrett practiced on Tuesday. “You know he won’t be 100 percent by any means and he may not be for the rest of the season — you don’t know how long these can last.”

In Garrett’s stead, others have stepped up to help Kansas go 4-1. Freshman Devon Dotson has been a star, averaging 18.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.0 steals during that five-game stretch, Agbaji is putting up 13.8 points and 6.8 rebounds over that span, and lightly used sophomore KJ Lawson has scored 25 over the last two games.

“I’m real happy for [Lawson], and it’s nice to see guys hang in there, and when their number is called they’re ready, and he’s been ready,” Self said after Kansas’ 78-53 win over West Virginia last Saturday.

You can bet, though, that Texas Tech will be ready. The Red Raiders have won four in a row since that loss to Kansas, and the defense is back to playing at an ultra-high level. In their last game, TTU held Baylor–the second-most efficient offense in the conference–to just eight made field goals inside the arc, forced 19 turnovers and rolled to a 25-point blowout win.

“Our objective has always been to be a part of the fight,” Beard said after the game. “I’m just really proud of this team. We’re a part of the fight. A lot of people thought that we weren’t going to be able to get back into the fight. You got to give those seniors credit.”

Texas Tech is undoubtedly part of the fight for the Big 12 title. And so, as always, is Kansas.

Saturday’s matchup may very well decide who gets to stay in that fight.