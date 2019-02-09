How to Watch Kentucky vs Mississippi State Basketball Online

The Mississippi State Bulldogs will host the No. 5 Kentucky Wildcats for an SEC rematch on Saturday.

Kentucky vs Mississippi State Preview

The Wildcats (19-3 overall, 8-1 in the SEC) rode their suffocating defense to a 76-48 home victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks on Tuesday, their ninth straight win.

John Calipari’s side holds opponents to 43.7 percent shooting from two-point range and 40.5 percent shooting overall, good for ninth and 38th in the nation. South Carolina shot just 35.8 percent from the field on Tuesday.

“Defense is a big part of why we’re winning,” sophomore forward PJ Washington said, according to the Associated Press. “We’re stopping teams and forcing them to get out of their game plans, and it’s great to stop teams like that.”

Washington led all scorers with 20 points, adding five rebounds and a pair of steals.

Freshman big man EJ Montgomery saw 20 minutes of action, the most time he’s had on the floor since November. He posted career highs of 11 points and 13 rebounds, notching a block and a steal.

“He’s starting to come around,” Calipari said, according to The Courier-Journal. “This was a great game for him to prove it against a really physical team, that they’re going to get body-to-body on you. He was able to still get it done.

Calipari added: “I’m so happy for him. Every day in practice going against Nick, Reid and PJ has done this for EJ. When you say, ‘Come with me and you’ll get 25 and 12, don’t worry about it, we’ll play a zone, you don’t have to guard anybody,’ — Here you got to get better.”

Montgomery also drew raves from South Carolina’s head coach.

“EJ wasn’t a McDonald’s All-American because he’s no good,” Frank Martin told The Courier-Journal. “I don’t know Cal’s team, I’m not at practice every day, but he’s got three guys on the front line, two of which started last year and are both real good and a fifth-year senior. So, I’m sure EJ keeps getting better because he’s dealing with those guys in practice.

“He got an opportunity today. He was extremely active on the interior, he protected the rim, he rebounded every ball that came off the rim. It’s a credit to EJ. They called his number today and he responded, played with physicality and just created problems for us.”

On Wednesday, the Bulldogs (16-6, 4-5) blew a 10-point second-half lead to the LSU Tigers to fall 92-88 in overtime at home.

LSU freshman big man Naz Reid’s decisive three-pointer with 15 seconds remaining bounced high off the rim before falling through and sealing it for the Tigers. He finished with a career-high 29.

Bulldogs senior guard Quinndary Weatherspoon played 44 minutes and tied a season high with 27 points. Freshman forward Reggie Perry scored 19 and grabbed 10 boards.

“I felt like we played pretty well,” Perry said, according to the Associated Press. “I feel like they got the lucky bounce. But no credit taken away from them — it was a good shot.”

Kentucky and Mississippi State met on January 22; the Wildcats won 76-55 at home.