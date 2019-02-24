‘Meet the Peetes’ Season 2 Premiere: Live Stream, Time, & Channel

Tonight is the Season 2 premiere of Hallmark’s only reality show, the beloved Meet the Peetes. The second season premieres tonight, February 24. Here are all the details on how to watch it.

Meet the Peetes will air tonight, February 24, at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central) on The Hallmark Channel, right after the Season 6 premiere of When Calls the Heart.

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you.

If you can’t watch it on TV, here’s how to live stream the premiere or watch it later online.

Preview

The series stars Holly Robinson Peete, Rodney Peete, Dolores Robinson, Ryan Elizabeth Peete, Rodney “R.J.” Jackson Peete, Robinson James Peete, and Roman Matthew Peete. The description for tonight reads: “Holly and Rodney have different ideas about furnishing the new family room. Interior decorator Ken Wingard from Hallmark Channel’s ‘Home & Family’ comes on board to help them reach a compromise. With construction now underway on RJ’s Place, Holly works to secure funding for the new prevocational center for kids with autism, and organizes a job fair to familiarize kids on the spectrum with the interview and network process. Rodney rides shotgun on a music scout with Ryan and her friends.”

Fans can’t wait for the new season. One Hallmark fan wrote online, “This family is so wonderful….and real. Feels like home…..couldn’t possibly give it a bigger compliment.” And Hallmark Channel responded, “Thank you, Peggy, for your kind words about the Peete family. The work they do on and off camera for autism awareness is limitless, and we hope there are families living with autism who find inspiration with this show.”

Holly Robinson Peete did a live stream Q&A before the premiere on Facebook. You can watch it below.

Here’s a preview for Meet the Peetes.

