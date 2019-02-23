How to Watch Memphis Express vs Orlando Apollos AAF Game Online

The Orlando Apollos will host the Memphis Express at Spectrum Stadium in Week 3 of the inaugural Alliance of American Football season.

Memphis Express vs Orlando Apollos Preview

The Express led the Arizona Hotshots by 12 with 13 minutes remaining in the sides’ Week 2 matchup, but Memphis surrendered a pair of touchdowns and a two-point conversion down the stretch to lose 20-18 and fall to 0-2 on the season.

“Well, obviously disappointing. Our first home game got off to a good start and we simply did not finish the game,” head coach Mike Singletary said, according to WMC. “We just have to do a better job. We have to regroup, continue to get our guys healthy and be ready to go next week.”

Starting quarterback Christian Hackenberg struggled for the second consecutive game. The 51st overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft completed 14 of 25 passes for 102 yards. He fumbled twice, but the Express didn’t lose possession either time.

“It’s a very delicate balance between really being excited about [Hackenberg’s] growth and, at the same time, trying to do all the things we can to expedite it,” Singletary said, per USA Today. “We still have to do a good job of continuing to find out what makes him comfortable, what he likes. And, at the same time, what we have to do to grow our offense and expand it.”

In Memphis’ Week 1 loss to the Birmingham Iron, Hackenberg went 10-of-23 for 87 yards and an interception.

“We’ve got to go back and continue to look at ourselves,” Hackenberg said after the Week 2 defeat, per USA Today. “Make some corrections and start building some things off what we do well. That’s what it comes down to — pushing forward and taking the silver linings. I know that’s cliche and what you guys are all used to hearing, but we’ve just got to keep getting better.”

The Apollos had the league’s best offense through the first two weeks, putting up 77 points across a pair of wins, but they have yet to score in the first quarter.

“I guess we need to say let’s play like we do the third possession,” Apollos head coach Steve Spurrier said, according the Orlando Sentinel. “We just didn’t hit anything the first period [last week], and then we never punted after that.”

Orlando’s coming off a 37-29 road victory over the San Antonio Commanders. Former Minnesota Vikings receiver Charles Johnson caught seven passes for 192 yards and a touchdown in the win.

He’s looking past the Express’ early record.

“I think they’ve got a really good team,” Johnson, per the Sentinel.

“They should have had [the Hotshots] beat. I think it’s going to be a tough battle. We’ve just got to go out and put our best foot forward.”