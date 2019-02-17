How to Watch NBA Dunk Contest 2019 Online Without Cable Free

The NBA dunk contest will take place as part of All-Star Weekend at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Saturday night.

2019 NBA Dunk Contest Preview

Point guard Dennis Smith Jr., who came to the New York Knicks from the Dallas Mavericks in January as part of the Kristaps Porzingis trade, participated in the event a season ago.

Despite being one of just two dunkers to post a perfect 50-point dunk in last year’s first round, he didn’t advance to the final round, based on total points.

He’ll participate again this year, in his home state — Smith grew up in Fayetteville, North Carolina, before playing one season at North Carolina State.

Smith told the New York Daily News that former NBA All-Star point guard Baron Davis and musician J. Cole have helped him hone his dunk ideas heading into the contest, via group text.

“I go and tell my brothers and chop some dunks out and send it immediately (to the group), like, ‘What you think about this one, this one, this one,’” Smith said. “They tell me what they think, how they think people will judge it based on what they seen last year through the dunk contest and that’s kind of how it went. I changed a couple things in my rehearsal (Friday). I got a couple new dunks.”

J. Cole, also a Fayetteville native, will perform at halftime of the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday.

“It would be amazing,” Smith said of winning the dunk contest, according to Mavs.com. “Just in terms of the activities in Fayetteville, it’s not really too many positive things being put into light.

“So for me to be able to win this (slam dunk contest) and (Fayetteville native rapper) J Cole to perform at halftime, it’ll be great for the city.”

Smith revealed that after his trade to the Knicks, J. Cole offered advice.

“Stay solid,” Smith said, relaying the musician’s message, per the Daily News. “That means maintaining a level head, remaining calm no matter the situation and continuing to work.”

Smith added: “He’s like my big brother, man. He’s a really good dude. He’s a normal famous guy. He never let the fame get to his head so we can relate on that kind of level.”

The 21-year-old already has plans for the dunk contest trophy should he claim it.

“I’d put the trophy in the training room and let everyone see it for a couple of days,” Smith told the Daily News. “Put it in my locker for a couple of days and it’ll probably be back in Fayetteville with my grandma.”

Smith’s competition will be fellow second-year pro John Collins of the Atlanta Hawks and a pair of rookies: the Charlotte Hornets’ Miles Bridges and the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Hamidou Diallo.