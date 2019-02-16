How to Watch NBA Rising Stars Game 2019 Online Without Cable

The 2019 NBA Rising Stars Challenge will take place at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Friday night.

2019 Rising Stars Challenge Preview

The contest pits Team USA against Team World, two squads of 10 made up of rookies and second-year players, a format the league started using in 2015.

The surprising Sacramento Kings unsurprisingly have the most players in the contest: rookie big man Marvin Bagley and sophomore point guard De’Aaron Fox will represent the United States against second-year Serbian wing Bogdan Bogdanovic.

“I think it’s a credit to our organization and to those guys,” Kings head coach Dave Joerger said, according to The Sacramento Bee. “They’re deserving of their talent being recognized, but also the hard work they’ve put in and all of the guys who support them, (including) our training staff and our coaching staff. Everybody’s working hard together to develop guys as much as possible going forward for future years, and to see them being recognized for that is terrific.”

The Kings are 30-27, one game out of the Western Conference’s eighth seed. Fox leads the team in assists (7.2) and steals (1.7) per game, and is second at 17.2 points per game.

Bagley has played all but one of his games off the bench, leading the team at one block per game. Among rookies, he’s sixth in scoring (13.3 points per game) and fourth in rebounding (6.9 per game).

Bogdanovic plays primarily off the bench as well, and is third on the team in scoring (14.8) and second in assists per game (4).

“It’s going to be exciting,” Bagley said, per the Bee. “We were just talking about how crazy it is that we all were picked for it. … We’re just going to try to enjoy it and see what happens.”

The Brooklyn Nets and the Atlanta Hawks are the only other teams with more than one participant, at two apiece. Two Los Angeles Lakers, American sophomores Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma, got the nod, but Ball will sit out with an injury.

Second-year Nets center Jarrett Allen will represent the US against his teammate Rodions Kurucs, a rookie forward from Latvia.

“He’s gotten stronger. I still think there’s a lot of growth there though,” Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson said of Allen, according to NBA.com. “There’s a lot of untapped potential. He’s become more assertive, but I still think there’s room to grow there, being more assertive, more aggressive. But, a 20-year-old guy starting at center for a team that’s improving and getting better.”

The Nets are 31-30, good for sixth place in the East.

Here’s how the Rising Stars Challenge squads stack up:

Team USA

Jarrett Allen, Nets Marvin Bagley III, Kings Lonzo Ball (injured), Lakers John Collins, Hawks De’Aaron Fox, Kings Jaren Jackson Jr., Grizzlies Kevin Knox, Knicks Kyle Kuzma, Lakers Donovan Mitchell, Jazz Jayson Tatum, Celtics Trae Young, Hawks



Team World