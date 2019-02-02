How to Watch NFL Honors Awards Show 2019 Online Without Cable

The NFL will announce the winner of the 2018 MVP race among other award results at the NFL Honors on Saturday.

The show will start at 9 p.m. ET and be televised on CBS. If you don’t have cable, you can still watch a live stream of NFL Honors 2019 on your computer, phone, or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

(Note that with all of these options, you’ll also be able to watch a live stream of the Super Bowl, which is also on CBS)

NFL Honors 2019 Preview

Though Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley will likely factor into the voting, it seems the MVP race will come down to two quarterbacks: Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.

In his first season as a starter, Mahomes led the league with 50 touchdown passes, helping the Chiefs to the best scoring offense in the NFL and a 12-4 record.

“It’s amazing,” former NFL quarterback and current CBS analyst Tony Romo said of Mahomes’ campaign, according to The Kansas City Star. “I think you’re seeing the future at that position right there.”

Mahomes’ star tight end Travis Kelce, who caught 10 of those touchdown passes, agrees his quarterback should take home the hardware.

“Yeah, without a doubt,” Kelce said in a “Super Bowl LIVE” interview.

Kelce added that he noticed Mahomes’ potential in 2017, when the quarterback was a rookie and a backup to Alex Smith, whom the team traded last offseason.

“You could tell, when he first got into the locker room, how he carried himself, the confidence in which he had. He’s a locker room guy, so he became a brother of everyone on the team very fast and quickly. You could feel the leadership in him and he was the backup. So I mean guys respect that. And then on top of that, when you go out there and you make play after play after play, it’s exciting and it’s contagious and you want to play with a guy that’s doing that and having fun doing that.”

Unlike Mahomes, Brees won’t be attending the awards ceremony. Like Mahomes, whose Chiefs lost to the New England Patriots in the AFC championship game, Brees fell one win short of the Super Bowl.

His Saints lost to the Rams partly due to a late no-call on a play that the league has since acknowledged should have been deemed a pass interference. Had the play been ruled correctly, the Saints would have had a first down on Los Angeles’ five-yard line with under two minutes remaining in a tie game.

They kicked a field goal on fourth down instead, which the Rams matched in regulation’s closing seconds before winning in overtime.

“I’ve lived my life by worrying about the things can control,” Brees said, according to The New Orleans Advocate. “I know there were things that happened in that game before and after that call that were within our control that we could have done better that could have resulted in a win. So it’s unfortunate that the most obvious of those things was the no-call.”