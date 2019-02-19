How to Watch Ohio vs Buffalo Basketball Online

The Buffalo Bulls will host the Ohio Bobcats for a Mid-American Conference tilt at Alumni Arena on Tuesday.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET. While it won’t be broadcast nationally on television anywhere in the US, you can still watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, or streaming device via ESPN+, the new digital streaming service from ESPN (no cable required) that has exclusive coverage to dozens of college basketball games — and several other sports — every week.

You can start a free seven-day trial of ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the ESPN app.

If you can’t watch live, all games — including Ohio vs Buffalo — that are streamed on ESPN+ are also available to be watched afterwards on-demand via ESPN.com or the ESPN app.

Ohio vs Buffalo Preview

The Bulls, 22-3 on the season, have been ranked as high as No. 14 in the Associated Press poll, winning their first 11 games before suffering a road loss at Marquette on December 21.

They’ve won three straight since falling at Bowling Green State on February 1, most recently overcoming a game-opening 1-of-11 shooting slump to defeat Toledo 88-82 on the road.

“These games are really important, and February and March are when you want to play your best basketball,” senior forward Nick Perkins said, according to The Buffalo News. “That’s something we’ve got to get back to. We took some tough losses in the league. Around this time, we want to play good basketball down the stretch and win some games.”

Perkins tied his career high with 26 points in the victory, grabbing 10 rebounds and adding a block.

He went 4-of-6 from 3-point range and 8-of-10 from the free-throw line.

“When Nick just started hitting threes, they called a timeout and I thought they were going to adjust their ball-screen coverage,” Bulls head coach Nate Oats said, per The Buffalo News. “I didn’t know how. He continued to get them. Our guards were pretty unselfish, driving in and forcing (Toledo center Luke) Knapke to stay with the guards. Nick was popping back and he was wide open, and they kept feeding him when he got hot.”

Buffalo and Bowling Green State are both 10-2 in the MAC, two games better than the conference’s next-best mark. They’ll finish conference play against one another on March 8.

“Coach has been on us about playing our best basketball at the end of the season,” senior guard Jeremy Harris said after the win over Toledo, per The Buffalo News. “We slipped, with two (losses) already in conference, so we’re just trying to finish in the conference on a winning streak and playing our best basketball.”

After going 8-4 in their non-conference schedule, the Bobcats have a 3-9 record during MAC play. On Saturday, they fell at Central Michigan 87-80 for their fifth consecutive defeat.

“You don’t have to look back over three months to see a pretty good basketball team,” Ohio head coach Saul Phillips said after a February 12 home loss against Eastern Michigan, according to The Post. “We need to get back to playing like that.”

The Bobcats shoot 29.4 percent from 3-point range as a team, ranking 342nd out of 353 Division I teams. They shot 7-of-28 (25 percent) against Eastern Michigan and 6-of-23 (26.1 percent) against Central Michigan.

“We want to win games for Saul, for our assistant coaches, for us,” senior forward Gavin Block said after the loss to EMU, per The Post. “We just want to win, man. We don’t care how we need to do it. We just want to win.”