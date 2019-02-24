Oscars 2019 Red Carpet Live Streams: How to Watch Them Online

It’s Oscar day and tonight airs the 2019 Academy Awards. The Oscars is one of the biggest nights of the year, in entertainment, which means a ton of media coverage, especially when it comes to the pre-shows and dazzling red carpet arrivals. ABC, the E! network and the Academy, itself, are all featuring red carpet shows, along with big celebrity interviews. Read on below for the red carpet show schedules, what times they start, and how to watch them streaming online.

Oscars 2019 Red Carpet Live on ABC

The Oscars air on the ABC network at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT/7 p.m. CT this year. The red carpet pre-shows are scheduled to begin on ABC at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. CT.

Academy Awards Red Carpet Live Stream 2019

E! Oscars Red Carpet 2019

This year, the Oscars All Access: Red Carpet Live, which features red carpet highlights, will be on Twitter. The red carpet coverage will be streamed live solely on Twitter at 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET. This live stream will be available at https://twitter.com/theacademy or via @TheAcademy. You can also use the hashtag #OscarsAllAccess to ask questions and follow coverage. Laura Marano, Louis Virtel and Chris Connelly are hosting the live coverage, according to Newsweek

Live coverage and red carpet countdown specials begin at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT/12 p.m. CT, on the E! network. They will be followed up by live red carpet interviews and arrivals, up until 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. CT. For the next half hour, there will be a Red Carpet Rundown special that goes over some of the big highlights. Following the actual awards show, E! will feature it's After Party special, which showcases the stars behind the scenes and the most memorable moments from the awards, as well as the red carpet.

