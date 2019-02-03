Puppy Bowl 2019 Live Stream: How to Watch It Online

The Puppy Bowl airs for its 15th annual year, on Super Bowl Sunday 2019. With, it, Animal Planet is featuring tons of pre-game footage and specials throughout the morning and into the night. The actual “big game” airs at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT. For those who would like to watch the game or any of the other surrounding specials, there are plenty of alternative ways to watch the show if you do not have a cable subscription or login information. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of Animal Planet on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Philo TV

Animal Planet is included in Philo’s main 43-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Philo TV right here, and you can then watch Puppy Bowl XV live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue offers four different channel packages, all of which include Animal Planet.

You can start a free 5-day trial right here (you don’t need to have PlayStation to sign up), and you can then watch a live stream of Puppy Bowl XV on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes with included cloud DVR.

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now also offers four different channel packages, all of which include Animal Planet.

You can start a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Puppy Bowl XV on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Now comes with 20 hours of cloud DVR.

When it comes to this year’s lineup of pups, Sporting News has reported that there will be 93 puppies participating in the game. And the lineup includes:

Team Fluff

Ace from the Virginia Beach SPCA shelter

Astro from the Animal Friends Humane Society in Ohio

Brady from the Dog Star Rescue in Connecticut

Brooklyn from the AHeinz57 Pet Rescue & Transport

Bumble from the Double J Dog Ranch in Indiana

Clara from the Florida Little Dog Rescue

Dawn from the Citizens for Animal Protection shelter in Texas

Flora from the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland in Maine

Foles from the Providence Animal Center in Pennsylvania

Gallagher from the Pet Rescue & Transport

Lola from the Florida Little Dog Rescue

Maisey from the Jersey Girls Animal Rescue

Marisol from the Territorio de Zaguates in Costa Rica

Melody from the Memphis Humane Society

Remington from Bonnie’s Animal Rescue Kingdom in New Jersey

Scooter from the Virginia Beach SPCA shelter

Smudge from the Animal Friends Humane Society in Ohio

Will from the Doodle Rock Rescue in Texas

Ziggy from the AHeinz57 Pet Rescue & Transport

Team Ruff

Alexander from Big Fluffy Dogs Rescue in Tennessee

Bee from The Sato Project in Puerto Rico

Bella from The Sato Project in Puerto Rico

Bugsy from The Sato Project in Puerto Rico

Emmitt from Planned Pethood in Florida

Flo from the Helen Woodward Animal Center in California

George from the Nevada SPCA

Harry from The Sato Project in Puerto Rico

Hank from the Green Dogs Unleashed shelter in Pennsylvania

Moses from Big Fluffy Dogs Rescue in Tennessee

Pirate from the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria in Virginia

Pistachio from the Every Dog Counts Rescue

Scotch from Paw Works in California

Shy Boy from SPCALA

Sierra from Muddy Paws in New York

Violet from Vanderpump Dogs in California

Whitey from Big Fluffy Dogs in Tennessee

The 2019 puppy correspondents for the Puppy Bowl are Rodt Weiler, James Hound and Sheena Inu.