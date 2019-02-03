How to Record Super Bowl 2019 Without Cable

Unable to watch the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 53? Here’s how you can record it and watch later.

The game is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS, but if you’re going to have to miss it, there are still plenty of ways to record it — even if you don’t have cable. You can DVR the game, or watch it on demand, via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

How to Record Super Bowl LIII Without Cable

FuboTV

CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is one of 75-plus channels included in the main Fubo bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial right here, and you can then either watch the game live, or you can set it up to record, as FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours). Additionally, FuboTV also comes with a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which will allow you to watch the game up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Whether you’re watching live or on-demand, you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then either watch the game live, or you can set it up to record, as “Hulu with Live TV” comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

Super Bowl LIII Preview

After being burned by a trick play in last year’s Super Bowl, Bill Belichick’s Patriots will have to be on their toes against young, aggressive head coach Sean McVay.

“Sometimes you just have to go for it, man. Give it a shot,” Rams special teams coordinator John Fassel said, according to Patriots.com. “Coach McVay is fearless, so having that attitude, you feel like you can be, too. He’s very risky, and that mindset really bleeds into the whole team.”

With punter Johnny Hekker on their side, “I don’t think we’re catching anybody by surprise (with a fake punt),” Fassel said, per The Ringer.

A high school quarterback who led his squad to the Washington state Class 4A championship game, Hekker’s completed 11 regular season passes in his NFL career, and another in the playoffs. He’s also completed a pass for a two-point conversion.

In college, Hekker beat out current Patriots punter Ryan Allen for the punting job at Oregon State.

“He was by far the best basketball player at Oregon State that wasn’t on the basketball team,” former Beavers quarterback and current Rams backup Sean Mannion said, per The Ringer. “Dunking on people, shooting threes, everything.”

Unfortunately for Hekker, McVay, and Fassel, Belichick is more than aware of Hekker’s arm-related exploits.

“Yeah, again, he’s a weapon on the field,” Belichick recently said, according to USA Today. “He can change field position. He’s a good situational punter and obviously, he’s very athletic and you have to respect his ability to handle the ball. I think the main thing when you send your punt return team out there is you want to make sure you get the ball back at the end of the play. That’s not always that difficult, but with these guys, it’s pretty challenging.”

In 2016, Belichick called Hekker “as good a player as I’ve ever seen at that position.”

“They’re going to be less susceptible (to trick plays) because they’re really good, they’re really sound, and they’ve got very veteran players,” Fassel said, per Patriots.com. “You’ve got (Matthew) Slater, (Nate) Ebner, (Brandon) King, (Albert) McClellan, (Ramon) Humber, the list goes on and on. There probably isn’t much they haven’t seen. They’ve played in a lot of postseason games, and they have veteran guys who their only role is special teams, so they’re going to be really good.