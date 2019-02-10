How to Watch Salt Lake Stallions vs Arizona Hotshots AAF Game Online

The Arizona Hotshots will host the Salt Lake Stallions at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe on Sunday.

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on NFL Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can still watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone or streaming device via any of the following options:

AAF Digital Platforms

You can watch all AAF games on your computer via AAF.com, or on your phone, tablet, or streaming device via the Alliance of American Football app.

FuboTV

You can watch a live stream of NFL Network and 75 total channels via the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports. Additionally, CBS, CBS Sports Network, and TNT, which will broadcast the other AAF games, are also included.

You can start a free seven-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which will allow you to watch the game up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Salt Lake vs Arizona Preview

The AAF is in the first week of its inaugural season. The league’s eight teams are scheduled to play 10 games each, with a pair of playoff games on April 20 and a championship a week later.