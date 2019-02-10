How to Watch Salt Lake Stallions vs Arizona Hotshots AAF Game Online

The Arizona Hotshots will host the Salt Lake Stallions at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe on Sunday.
The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on NFL Network
Salt Lake vs Arizona Preview
The AAF is in the first week of its inaugural season. The league’s eight teams are scheduled to play 10 games each, with a pair of playoff games on April 20 and a championship a week later.
“Look, everything is not going to be perfect for this,” Arizona Hotshots general manager Phil Savage said, according to the Arizona Daily Star. “This is not a league for entitled people. So our whole mantra has been AAF — adaptable, adjustable and flexible. We have taught that to our team and they understand that, hey, sometimes the bus is going to be a little tight, sometimes the door is not going to open and sometimes it’s going to rain and we may not have a place to go inside to practice.”
Savage has worked in the front offices of three NFL franchises. He and his fellow AAF general managers drafted sides on November 27.
His team’s head coach is Rick Neuheisel, who served as UCLA’s head coach from 2008 to 2011 after a year as the Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator.
“It’s definitely been a crash course,” Neuheisel said, per the Arizona Daily Star. “You always wonder if it’s even possible to get an inventory of what you think you need for a game and all that stuff. A month ago, we flew to San Antonio having one day on the field with them — one day. Many of those guys had already been let go, so to be here a month later and feel like we’re preparing for a game this weekend is amazing.”
NFL Network will air two AAF games per week this season.
Salt Lake Stallions head coach Dennis Erickson, former head coach of the San Francisco 49ers, likened the league to the minor leagues of the NFL.
“This league is different. It has great financial backing, but having the NFL backing is really, really important,” Erickson said, according to the Deseret News. “This will be triple-A football, like triple-A baseball. Some of the players you see playing for us, you’ll see playing in the NFL.”
John Wolford won the starting quarterback job for the Hotshots. He had to win the starting nod in all four of his seasons at Wake Forest, where set the school records for passing touchdowns (29) and yards (3,191) in 2017, his senior season.
“The biggest thing that you learn in camp is being able to be consistent,” Wolford said, according to the Winston-Salem Journal. “Just to go out every day and do the right thing every single time, and that’s how you win jobs. So, I have some experience in that arena.”
Josh Woodrum, who led Liberty University to three straight Big South championships from 2012 to 2014, will start at quarterback for the Stallions.
“I like our chances against a lot of these teams,” Woodrum said, according to The Salt Lake Tribune. “I don’t think they’re gonna be expecting us to be as physical as we are. I think that’s gonna help us in the end.”