How to Watch Salt Lake Stallions vs Birmingham Iron AAF Game Online

The Birmingham Iron will host the Salt Lake Stallions at Legion Field on Saturday.

Salt Lake Stallions vs Birmingham Iron Preview

The Stallions lost their debut and their starting quarterback in Week 1. Former Liberty University star Josh Woodrum succumbed to a hamstring injury in the first half of Salt Lake’s 38-22 loss to the Arizona Hotshots. It was a three-point game when he left.

Woodrum completed 10 of 22 passes for 103 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. He returned to practice on Friday, but in a limited capacity.

Former Idaho University quarterback Matt Linehan came on in his stead, going 7-of-13 for 56 yards, a score, and a pick as the game got away from the Stallions.

“I think I needed to be more aggressive, but we had our starting quarterback go down, so I was trying to trying to keep Matt Linehan on schedule with throws that I knew he liked and throws I know he can complete,” Stallions offensive coordinator Tim Lappano said, according to the Deseret News.

“We missed some guys that were open for big plays, and we dropped seven passes. When you drop seven passes, you’re not going to get a lot of explosive plays.”

Former Los Angeles Chargers running back Branden Oliver carried eight times for a team-high 40 yards on the ground.

“I feel like we came out flat, and that’s something we have to get better at,” Oliver said, according to KSL. “No one is going to feel sorry for us. But we have to come out on fire, and that’s the most important thing.

“The second thing is to just continue when we get up, to stay up. Don’t give into the environment.”

The Iron debuted by posting the league’s first ever shutout, besting the Memphis Express 26-0 in Week 1.

“What did I learn about my team after Week 1? That we are tough,” Iron head coach Tim Lewis said, according to WBRC. “We are a tough team, we are smart and we play fast.”

Former Atlanta Falcons defensive end Jonathan Massaquoi led the Iron defense with five tackles and a pair of sacks.

“We made some big plays (against Memphis), and there’s still a lot to capitalize on,” Birmingham running back Trent Richardson said, per the Deseret News. “We’re moving on to the next game, and we’re ready to do what we’ve gotta do to win this game against Salt Lake.”

The third overall pick of the 2012 NFL Draft carried 23 times for 58 yards, running in a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

“When he runs 20 times a game he’s going to be effective,” Express head coach Mike Singletary said of Richardson, according to The Tuscaloosa News. “We didn’t do a good job of taking him out of the game. When they were able to score points and power run the ball, that’s when you dial up Trent Richardson. He did a great job running the ball.”