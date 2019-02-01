How to Watch FIS World Championships 2019 Online in USA

The 2019 FIS Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships will kick off in Park City, Utah, on Thursday. The event started in 1996 and it has been held every other year in cities around the world since 1997.

2019 FIS World Championships Preview

The FIS World Championships will feature some familiar names for Americans who took in the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, names like snowboard slopestyle gold medalist Red Gerard, snowboard halfpipe gold medalist Chloe Kim, and Shaun White, who claimed his third halfpipe gold medal, his first Olympic medal in eight years.

On Saturday, Kim claimed her fifth X Games gold medal and seventh X Games medal overall, all of which came in the pipe. It appeared she hurt her leg before the event, and the icy conditions proved to be a challenge for her and her seven competitors. The 84 she posted on her second trip down the mountain — her lone clean run — was good enough.

“I obviously wanted to do a completely different run,” Kim said, according to the Summit Daily. “I have a lot of tricks I wanted to do out here. Unfortunately, it was just a little unsafe. My health is more important.”

Before weather and a possibly ailing leg interfered, the 18-year-old from Long Beach, California, was hoping to throw down the first in-competition halfpipe frontside double cork 1080 by a woman. She landed the trick while training in Saas Fe, Switzerland, back in October.

Kim launched herself to stardom at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea back in February. At just 17, she posted a 93.75 on her first run, going last. Only one other run in the rest of the competition would top 90, and it too belonged to Kim — on her third and final run, with the gold already locked up, she posted a 98.25.

“I knew I wouldn’t be satisfied taking the gold and knowing that I hadn’t put down my best,” Kim said, according to NBC Los Angeles. “That third run was for me — to put down the best run I could do.”

Like Kim, White had the last run of the Olympic halfpipe event on the men’s side. Unlike Kim, he didn’t have a gold sewn up. To upgrade from a sure silver to gold, he had to overtake Ayumu Hirano of Japan, who threw down back-to-back 1440s in his second run en route to a score of 95.25.

White landed a frontside double cork 1440 on his first jump, succeeded by a cab double cork 1440 — a combination he said he’d never even landed in practice.

The judges gave him a 97.75.

“I knew I did a great ride, and I was proud of that, and I could walk away with my head high, but when they announced my score and I’d won, it crippled me,” White said, according to The New York Times.

“I was so overwhelmed with happiness, I’ve been through so much to get here.”