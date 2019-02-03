How to Watch Super Bowl 2019 Without Cable

The New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams will meet at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for Super Bowl 53.

The game is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS. If you don’t have cable, you can still watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

CBS Sports & CBS All Access

You can watch a live stream of the game for free on your computer via CBSSports.com, or on your phone (iPhone and Android compatible), tablet, or streaming device via the CBS Sports app. While this option is free and doesn’t require you to sign in to a cable provider, it may not have all the same commercials as the regular broadcast.

If you want a live stream of the actual broadcast, you can also watch the game via CBS All Access, the digital streaming service that gives you a live stream of CBS, as well as all of CBS’ on-demand sports and entertainment content.

You can start a free seven-day trial of CBS All Access right here, and then you can watch the game live on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Chromecast, or other streaming device via the CBS All Access app.

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All Access Amazon Channel, which also comes with a seven-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

FuboTV

CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is one of 75-plus channels included in the main Fubo bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which will allow you to watch the game up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Watch in Canada: DAZN

For those in Canada, the game will be televised on CTV, CTV2 and TSN, but you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, or streaming device via DAZN, a digital streaming service with coverage of every NFL game in Canada.

You can start a free one-month trial of DAZN right here, and you can then watch the game live on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Super Bowl LIII Preview

The Patriots hold a commanding edge in the experience department: Tom Brady alone has been to more Super Bowls (nine) than all the Rams put together have (five).

Of the 53 players on New England’s roster, 38 have been to the big game, with 27 logging multiple appearances.

Four Rams have been there. Los Angeles defensive back Aqib Talib went to two Super Bowls as a member of the Denver Broncos, losing one after the 2013 season before winning it all two years later. Rams running back C.J. Anderson was Talib’s teammate in that victorious season.

“Me and Aqib, I think we’ve stressed harping on what this week will be like so much and everything is unfolding like we said it would be,” Anderson said, according to Patriots.com.

Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks played briefly in last year’s Super Bowl as a member of the Patriots, making one catch for 23 yards, but he sustained a concussion early and didn’t return. Rams defensive back Sam Shields won a ring with the Green Bay Packers after the 2010 season, his rookie year.

“Throughout the week, it gives them an advantage,” Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth said, per Patriots.com. “They kind of know this week. They know when things are a little anxious, or when to turn it on and get ready to play. They probably have a process and plan for the week.”

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman made a similar observation.

“I think you get to focus more on football (because of the know-how),” Edelman said, according to the Associated Press.

“Fortunately, I’ve played in a couple of these and you get to refine your routine and it allows you to think about football. It allows you to think about the Los Angeles Rams and what they’re doing and how they are on defense and special teams and (Johnny) Hekker being a quarterback back there as a punter, that’s what it allows you to do because you have a little experience with that. But that’s it.”

Los Angeles center John Sullivan downplayed the experience deficit, however, citing the Rams’ move from St. Louis to the West Coast ahead of the 2016 season.