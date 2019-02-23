Texas vs Oklahoma Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

In an important matchup of two teams that are on the right side of the NCAA tournament bubble but still not completely safe, Texas heads to Norman to take on Oklahoma on Saturday afternoon.

Texas vs Oklahoma Preview

Presently, Texas and Oklahoma are both projected to land inside the Field of 64 come Selection Sunday. The Longhorns are pegged as a nine seed according to BracketMatrix, which combines dozens of different bracket projections into one, while the Sooners are a 10.

Still, neither is going to feel all that comfortable should they lose on Saturday.

Texas has a little bit more breathing room–they’re ahead of Oklahoma in the KenPom, Sagarin and NET rankings, and wins over Kansas and Baylor in the last month have been big, but they are still just 6-6 in their last 12 games and have a difficult stretch to end the year (at Baylor, home vs Iowa State, at Texas Tech, home vs TCU). If they lose on Saturday, it’s conceivable that they could be headed for an 8-10 record in Big 12 play, which should still be enough but won’t have them feeling confident.

Oklahoma, meanwhile, is in a tailspin that feels awfully familiar to last season. But even if they want to equal last year’s 8-10 Big 12 mark, they have some serious work to do–currently at 4-9 in the conference (with their only wins coming against TCU and Oklahoma State), they’ll need to beat Texas on Saturday and then win three of their last four. They should get one at home against West Virginia, but getting at least two against Iowa State (away), Kansas (home) and Kansas State (away) is a gargantuan task.

Maybe the bubble is weak enough for the Sooners to get into the tournament with six or seven Big 12 wins, but if they don’t win on Saturday, they could seriously be headed for a 5-13 conference record.

So, while this isn’t necessarily a must-win game for either team, it’s definitely a don’t-want-to-lose game.

Making matters worse for Texas, senior guard Kerwin Roach II, who leads the team at 15.0 points per game, will reportedly be suspended for this one after violating team rules.

During the first matchup between these two teams, a 75-72 win for Texas in Austin on January 19, Roach finished with a game-high 23 points to go with eight rebounds and two assists.

“We ask a lot of (Roach),” Texas coach Shaka Smart said after that one. “We ask him to guard the other team’s best offensive perimeter player. We ask him to score a lot and come off and create for other guys. He showed toughness, and that’s what you want from your senior guys.”

Roach’s absence will certainly be a big one. If the Longhorns are going to overcome that, they’ll likely need a big game from freshman Jaxson Hayes, a potential Top-10 pick in this year’s NBA draft. One of the best rebounders and shot-blockers in the country, Hayes was huge in Texas’ win over Oklahoma, piling up 15 points, six rebounds and five blocks.