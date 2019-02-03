How to Watch ‘The World’s Best’ Premiere Online Without Cable

The highly coveted post-Super Bowl television spot will go to the premiere of The World’s Best, a new talent-based competition reality show that’s hosted by James Corden and features Drew Barrymore, Faith Hill and RuPaul as judges.

The show will premiere on CBS after the conclusion of Super Bowl LIII, which is likely to be around 10 p.m. ET. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of The World’s Best on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch CBS live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

FuboTV

CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

CBS All Access

This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel, as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch CBS live on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

‘The World’s Best’ Preview

There is certainly no shortage of talent competition reality shows these days, but The World’s Best comes with a few wrinkles that will help it stand out among the fray.

Most notably, the celebrity judges of Drew Barrymore, RuPaul and Faith Hill will be joined by a “Wall of the World,” an international panel of “50 of the world’s most accomplished experts from every field of entertainment.”

The 50 individuals hail from mostly different countries, and many will be noticeable by fans of certain fields, such as UFC legend Anderson Silva of Brazil, 2015 Miss Universe runner-up Ariadna Gutierrez from Colombia, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi from Samoa or singer Keshia Chante from Canada.

The premise is that the performers will first have to impress Barrymore, RuPaul and Faith Hill–“the three best judges in America”–and then move on and impress the international experts. The winning act after 10 episodes will be crowned as “The World’s Best” and receive a cool $1 million.

It’s also clear that CBS values the show’s massive potential, giving it the highly valuable post-Super Bowl time slot. Past reality shows in this spot have done massive numbers, such as Survivor: The Australian Outback in 2011 (45.4 million viewers) and Undercover Boss in 2010 (38.7 million viewers).

“What a super combination – the world’s biggest sporting event paired with the world’s biggest talent competition,” said Kelly Kahl, President of CBS Entertainment. “The World’s Best is perfect post-Super Bowl programming for viewers of all ages. It features elite acts from around the world delivering jaw-dropping performances, a talented mix of fan-favorite judges and is produced by the most innovative minds in television, Mike Darnell, Mark Burnett, Ben Winston and James Corden, who also serves as our brilliant host.”

The minds behind the show are hoping that this mega launch will help The World’s Best compete with America’s Got Talent: The Champions, which premiered last month and will have the finals in a week.

“It’s a competitive industry and no one is more competitive than NBC,” said co-creator Mike Darnell. “That’s why they have America’s Got Talent: The Champions on. That was a direct shot at us. That’s okay; we’re ready for the challenge. We’ve got the next new spin on the variety show.”

It’s a tall task, but with a unique format, a bevy of big-time names attached, including host James Corden, and a pair of reality TV geniuses in Darnell (American Idol, Ellen’s Game of Games) and Mark Burnett (Survivor, The Voice) behind it, The World’s Best has a chance to live up to its name.