How to Watch Florida State vs UNC Basketball Online for Free

The No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels will host the No. 16 Florida State Seminoles for an Atlantic Coast Conference clash at the Dean E. Smith Center on Saturday.

FSU vs UNC Preview

North Carolina fell to No. 3 Virginia 69-61 at home on February 11 to snap a seven-game winning streak. But they bounced back with a 95-57 road victory over Wake Forest, followed by a road win over their archrivals, No. 1 Duke.

Blue Devils star Zion Williamson suffered a knee injury in the game’s first minute and didn’t return.

“Everybody be honest,” UNC head coach Roy Williams said after the 88-72 victory, according to The Daily Tar Heel. “When your big fella goes out of the game, it changes a lot of stuff for them. Zion Williamson, I’ve never seen anything like him, and that was a huge blow for them.”

UNC senior forward Luke Maye dropped 30 points on 14-of-24 shooting, grabbing a game-high 15 rebounds and adding two assists and a pair of steals. He scored four points against Virginia and 10 against Wake Forest.

“I think every game is different,” Maye said, per The Daily Tar Heel. “We won against Wake, and it was tough against Virginia, but I thought we rebounded well and it’s not all about the points.”

Cameron Johnson, a fellow UNC senior playing his last game at Cameron Indoor Stadium, scored 26 points on 11-of-17 shooting. The 6’9″ wing grabbed seven rebounds and tied for a team high with four assists.

The Seminoles dropped four of their first five ACC games, but have responded with eight straight victories. Head coach Leonard Hamilton doesn’t think their run of good play will help against the Tar Heels, though.

“In reality, it doesn’t mean anything other than people are probably going to play us a little bit harder,” Hamilton said, according to the Associated Press.

The streak began with a 77-68 home win over Clemson on January 22. On Tuesday, FSU swept the season series with the Tigers with a 77-64 victory on the road.

Sophomore forward Mfiondu Kabengele led the Seminoles with 19 points and grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds in 26 minutes off the bench.

He and starting center Christ Koumadje had two blocks apiece. Koumadje, a 7’4″ senior, added 10 points and seven boards in 14 minutes.

“Our coaches emphasize us bigs being a major factor in games,” the 6’10” Kabengele said, per AP. “To have me and Christ to both have good parts to the game helps us get good wins.”

Kabengele, who’s come off the bench in each of the team’s 26 contests this season, averages a team-high 13.4 points per game. His 1.2 blocks per game are second on the team and his 5.6 rebounds and third.