How to Watch George Washington vs VCU Basketball Online

The VCU Rams will host the George Washington Colonials at the Stuart C. Siegel Center for an Atlantic 10 tilt on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. ET. While it won’t be broadcast nationally on television anywhere in the US, you can still watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, or streaming device via ESPN+, the new digital streaming service from ESPN (no cable required) that has exclusive coverage to dozens of college basketball games — and several other sports — every week.

You can start a free seven-day trial of ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the ESPN app.

If you can’t watch live, all games — including GW vs VCU — that are streamed on ESPN+ are also available to be watched afterwards on-demand via ESPN.com or the ESPN app.

George Washington vs VCU Preview

The Rams (20-6 overall) sit a game ahead of Davidson for first place in the A-10 with an 11-2 conference mark.

They’ve won seven straight since falling to Rhode Island 71-65 on the road on January 23. On Tuesday, they avenged that loss with a 76-42 home victory over URI.

“Forty-minute game, really proud of our guys,” VCU head coach Mike Rhoades said, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch. “I thought we put it all together tonight. And part of it was the result against Rhode Island last time, and where we’re at in the season. Let’s take the next step. So, it was good that we put 40 minutes together.”

VCU shot 50 percent from the field and turned the ball over just six times. Rhode Island went 30.2 percent from the field with 20 turnovers.

“Everybody was flying around on defense,” Rhoades added. “We dug some rebounds out, and took off … got some steals, took off with it. And we want to play in transition, that’s a fun way to play.”

Sophomore forward Marcus Santos-Silva led VCU with 19 points on 9-of-12 shooting with 12 rebounds. Junior guard Marcus Evans added nine points, nine assists, and four steals, turning the ball over just twice.

“There’s going to be games like [Tuesday] where everybody’s hitting and I really don’t have to shoot,” Evans told the Times-Dispatch. “And then there will be some games where I heat up and I will have 15, 20 points. So it’s just about having a feel for the game.

“And, as the season goes on and as I continue to grow, I’m just learning that.”

On Wednesday, the Colonials (8-18 overall, 4-9 in A-10 play) bested UMass 79-67 at home to snap a four-game losing streak.

“We just made shots, we got stops, our zone was clicking,” George Washington head coach Maurice Joseph said, according to The GW Hatchet. “We recognized personnel pretty well in terms of not closing out overzealously to non-shooters. We made it tough to get the ball into their big kids.”

Colonials sophomore guard Maceo Jack scored 20 points and pulled down seven rebounds, both game highs. Junior guard Armel Potter added 19 points on 7-of-9 shooting and a team-high four assists.

“The game plan was pretty simple,” Potter said, per the Hatchet. “We knew they were going to be in the gaps and waiting on help defense so I just tried to get in the paint, one dribble and pass it out and make the simple play and it played out well for us.”