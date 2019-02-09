How to Watch Victoria Gotti Lifetime Movie Online Without Cable

The life of Victoria Gotti, daughter of infamous mob boss John Gotti, is told in the new biopic titled Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter.

The movie will make its world premiere Saturday, February 9, at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. If you don’t have cable, you can watch the movie live or on-demand on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including Lifetime.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the movie on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows and TV movies available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

Lifetime is one of 75-plus channels included in the main Fubo bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the movie on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch the movie up to three days after any airing even if you forgot to record it.

Philo TV

Lifetime is included in Philo’s main 43-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term.

You can start a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the movie live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR the movie, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay it within three days of its last airing.

‘Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter’ Preview

Per Lifetime’s synopsis, Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter “takes us deep into the world of what it was really like to grow up as the daughter of mob boss John Gotti, revealing the glamour, glitz and unique hardships of the world.”

It promises to reveal “never-before-revealed stories” about the life of Victoria Gotti and her father, which doesn’t seem like an overstatement considering Gotti herself is directly involved in the project.

Not only is she an executive producer, but she claims to have written the original script and second draft of the film, which is based on her 2009 memoir, “This Family of Mine: What it Was Like Growing up Gotti.” The official teleplay credit for the film is listed as David Schneiderman, but Gotti says that he worked off her original script and then her co-credit was ultimately dropped because of “logistics and bureaucracy.”

Additionally, while she is played by Chelsea Frei, Gotti appears in the film on camera as a narrator.

“When David did his last pass, it was so flat that I just said let me try something here. I’m going to try to incorporate some of my writing skills,” she said. “So I put a few pieces of narration in. And then after those few, whoever was reading it loved it and I got a call back saying they wanted more. And I said OK and put a lot more in.”

My Father’s Daughter is directed by Catherine Cyan and executive produced by Gotti, Jennifer Wachtell and Holly Carter.

And this may not be the last we hear from Gotti. Many remember her for the A&E reality show Growing Up Gotti, in which her and three sons, Frank, Carmine and John, starred from 2004 to 2005, and while she was never really a fan of that originally, she promises that she has something else on the horizon.

“I always said ‘I don’t know if we should be rewarded for that or spanked for starting that craze.’ But we’re actually working on something right now. We’re coming back,” she said. “We’re doing something that I think is going to be really big.”