How to Watch Duke vs Virginia Basketball Online Without Cable

Both projected as top seeds in March, No. 2 Duke and No. 3 Virginia meet in what could be a Final Four or national championship preview Saturday night at John Paul Jones Arena.

Duke vs Virginia Preview

Though they’ve been equally dominant this season–Virginia 20-1 overall, 8-1 in the ACC and No. 1 in the nation in Ken Pomeroy’s adjusted efficiency rankings; Duke is 20-2 overall, 8-1 in the ACC and No. 2 in Pomeroy’s rankings–the Cavaliers and Blue Devils couldn’t be much more different stylistically.

The ‘Hoos want to slow the game dame, frustrate opponents with their pack line defense and create efficient shots on offense. The Blue Devils, behind Zion Williamson and a smattering of NBA talent, want to push the pace and dunk on your face. Virginia is 353rd nationally in adjusted tempo. Duke is 18th.

Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey, who had the unenviable task of playing Virginia and Duke back-to-back on a Saturday-Monday swing a couple weeks ago, explained the difference between the two squads:

It is completely different stuff out of two 1-seeds and great teams. The grinding and slower pace of Virginia and then the come-at-your-throat stuff of Duke. It was very difficult to prepare, quite frankly … We were disappointed with how we competed against Virginia, and Virginia has a lot to do with that. They can take your spirit from you. … Dealing with both of them in a short window, they really go about their success differently, but they’re both really, really good and can win it.

In the first matchup on January 19 at Cameron Indoor, Virginia was able to slow the game down to 63 possessions (the second-lowest number in a Duke game this season) and held the Blue Devils to 2-of-14 shooting from distance, but the ability of Williamson and RJ Barrett–potentially the top two picks in this year’s NBA draft–to penetrate Virginia’s defense was the difference. Williamson and Barrett combined to shoot 20-of-28 from inside the arc, got to the free throw line 25 times and piled up 57 points in Duke’s 72-70 victory.

Some believe Virginia will be able to fix those problems in the rematch on Saturday night.

“They [the Cavaliers] have experience. They have guys who have been through the ringers,” one ACC coach said. “They will be better prepared to shrink the court this time than they did at Cameron.”

Of course, it’s also important to remember that point guard Tre Jones missed that first meeting but will be back for this one, providing a major boost for the Blue Devils. And on the flip side, Virgina floor general Ty Jerome is dealing with a back injury that forced him to miss last Saturday’s game against Miami and has him as questionable for this game.

“Ty, I think, is improving, but he had a sprained back,” Bennett said on Monday. “[Once] we start practicing we’ll have a better feel. Of course he’s been very faithful to his treatments and all of that stuff. I think it’s going in the right direction, but we’ll have to see, once we get on the floor, what he’s allowed to do and how he’s feeling.”

The ACC is still crowded at the top, with these two teams and North Carolina all at 8-1 in the conference, and Louisville at 8-2. Nevertheless, these are widely held as the two best teams, and the winner Saturday should be regarded as the new clear favorite to come away with the ACC regular season title–either Duke will have two wins over Virginia, or the head-to-head will be tied and Virginia will have a one-game lead over Duke.

While both of these teams have much higher goals than a conference title, and the result of this game won’t change that, it’s still a must-watch battle between two national championship hopefuls.