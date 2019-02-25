Bernie Sanders CNN Town Hall Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Tonight Bernie Sanders is answering voters’ questions in a live town hall event on CNN, moderated by Wolf Blitzer. This is his first major nationally televised event since he announced that he was running for President. Sanders’ town hall is Monday, February 25, starting at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central or 5 p.m. Pacific.) If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of CNN on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

CNN is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including CNN. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

CNN is included in both the “Sling Orange” and “Sling Blue” channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of either, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

CNN Free Streaming

CNN’s town halls are typically streamed in their entirety on CNN.com’s homepage. The town halls can also be viewed, without requiring log–in to a cable provider, on CNNgo (at CNN.com/go on your desktop, smartphone, and iPad, and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Android TV).

You can also stream CNN live on FuboTV (7-day trial here), Hulu with Live TV, or Sling TV (7-day trial here.) Remember, it’s best to watch from an official CNN link or one of these CNN streaming services so the views show up when ratings are reviewed later.

Bernie’s Rallies Are Happening Next after the Town Hall

This is just the beginning for Sanders’ campaign. He’s already raised more than $6 million since announcing that he was running for President, and more than one million have signed up to volunteer with his campaign.

Sanders will be hosting rallies in Brooklyn and Chicago this weekend. Bernie Sanders’ first event will be in Brooklyn at the Brooklyn College East Quad on Saturday, March 2. The Brooklyn event will begin at 11:30 a.m. local time, with doors opening at 10 a.m. at the Brooklyn College East Quad (2900 Bedford Avenue in Brooklyn, New York.) You can RSVP for the Brooklyn rally on Bernie’s 2020 page here. Entrance will still be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Sanders’ second event will be in Chicago on Sunday, March 3. This event will be hosted at the Navy Pier and it will start at 7 p.m. local time at 600 E. Grand Ave. in Chicago. Tickets are not needed, but entry will be given on a first-come, first-served basis. You can show that you’re interested or attending on an event Facebook page here. You can also RSVP on Bernie’s official page here. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the event starts at 7 p.m.