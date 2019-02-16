How to Watch Beto O’Rourke’s Interview with Oprah Online

Beto O’Rourke’s interview with Oprah Winfrey is airing tonight, February 16, at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central.) on Super Soul Conversions on OWN. This is the interview where O’Rourke shared that he was thinking about running for President and just needs to talk to his family before making a decision.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of OWN and Super Soul Conversations (which includes the O’Rourke interview, as well as interviews with Bradley Cooper, Michael B. Jordan, Melinda Gates and Lisa Borders) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue offers four different channel packages, all of which include OWN.

You can start a free 5-day trial right here (you don’t need to have a PlayStation console to sign up or watch), and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

Philo TV

OWN is included in Philo’s main 44-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term.

You can start a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay anything that has aired in the last three days.

DirecTV Now

Of DirecTV Now’s four channel packages, three (“Just Right”, “Go Big”, “Gotta Have It”) include OWN.

You can sign up for a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Now includes cloud DVR.

Beto’s Interview Preview

The interview took place on February 5 in New York and was part of Oprah’s SuperSoul conversations, where Michael B. Jordan, Melinda Gates, Lisa Borders, and Bradley Cooper were also interviewed. O’Rourke’s interview was the second-half of the event.

Beto has arrived for the Oprah interview. (Captured by our eagle eyed @kneeUhh121) pic.twitter.com/pB1G1POiqi — Caitlin Huey-Burns (@CHueyBurns) February 5, 2019

The description for the event reads, “In one-on-one conversations, Winfrey will discuss how each of the guests created an impact and shifted the conversation in their respective fields of entertainment, politics and culture in the last year. Guests include Academy Award nominated actor Bradley Cooper who directed, produced, co-wrote and stars in A Star is Born; Michael B. Jordan, award-nominated actor of Black Panther, Creed and Fruitvale Station and is executive producer of upcoming OWN drama series David Makes Man; Beto O’Rourke, former member of the U.S. House of Representatives who caught the nation’s attention as he made headlines running for a U.S. Senate seat in Texas; Melinda Gates, philanthropist and co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; and Lisa Borders, the first President and CEO of TIME’S UP and former WNBA President.”

The interview will also air on Oprah’s SuperSoul Conversations podcast at a later date. Here’s a quick recap of what happened.

During his interview with Oprah, she started out by saying that she wanted to see if he was “the real deal,” talking about what a political phenomenon he was. When asked about his loss in Texas, Beto said: “I don’t believe the agency to achieve our dreams is outside us. I know we could have won that race.”

He told Oprah that when he was running for Senate, he didn’t see the vilification and animosity that is so prevalent in the news, but he was “profoundly” disappointed when he didn’t win because he felt like he had let so many people down. The only way to get out of that funk, he said, was to focus on others and not himself. That was a big part of the reason he went on his road trip. (He’s still on that road trip, by the way.)

That’s when Beto told Oprah, “I’ve been thinking about running for President.” The crowd cheered in response. Beto clarified that he hasn’t decided for certain what he’s doing yet, but he’s going to talk with his family and make sure they’re on board before he makes a decision.

“I’m so excited at the prospect of being able to play that role,” he told Oprah. “I want to make sure my family is all on the same page. For me it will really be family that makes up my mind.