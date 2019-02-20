How to Watch ‘Chicago PD’ & ‘Chicago Fire’ Crossover Episode Online

Tonight is the 2019 crossover event for Chicago PD and Chicago Fire, which airs on the NBC network. It begins with an episode of Chicago Fire, followed by PD, so be sure to tune in from 9 – 11 p.m. ET/PT and 8 – 10 p.m. CT. For those who are hoping to watch the crossover episodes but do not have a cable subscription or login info, there are still options for watching the show online. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of NBC on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

In addition to the above streaming options, season 7 of Chicago Fire is also available for purchase, along with individual episodes, on Amazon. Those with a cable subscription can watch the recent episodes of the show also on the NBC website. The same goes for Chicago PD. When it comes to what's available on Amazon for Chicago PD, its current season 6 is available to buy on Amazon. Individual episodes are also up for purchase.

Chicago Fire‘s crossover episode is episode 15 of season 7 and it is titled “What I Saw”. It’s episode description reads, “A spate of robberies comes to light after a firehouse lockbox key goes missing; Sgt. Hank Voight suspects a firefighter may be involved, and with Boden’s support, he recruits Cruz to go undercover to help sniff out any suspicious activity.” For Chicago PD‘s episode, it is the 15th of season 6 and the episode is called “Good Men”. The plot synopsis of the episode states, “When Cruz’s undercover work reveals a lead in a case tracking multiple robberies, the situation escalates quickly, causing friction between Voight’s Intelligence Unit and the Chicago Fire Department.”

One Chicago Center has reported that the crossover will include the return of Joe Cruz’s brother, Leon. Joe Minoso, who plays Cruz, weighed in on Leon being featured. Minoso said, “What’s really fascinating about it is, it’s been amazing watching his growth. When I met him, he felt to me like a 16-17 year old kid. I took that on with everything. I have a nephew who is kind of a little bit younger, and I have one that’s 27 now that I helped raise, and so I had a lot of experience of what it’s like to have that little brother figure. I adopted him very quickly in my head that way.”

Chicago Fire showrunner Derek Haas recently said that tonight’s event “is more Hitchcockian suspense than spectacle.”