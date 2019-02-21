How to Watch Desus and Mero Showtime Series Online Without Cable

Desus Nice and The Kid Mero make their television return with the new Showtime late-night talk show series, Desus & Mero. The highly anticipated return comes with a highly anticipated guest, as they’ll be joined by Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in the debut episode.

The new Desus & Mero series premieres Thursday, February 21, at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime. If you don’t have cable or don’t have Showtime, you can watch the show live or on-demand on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services.

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand Showtime content through the Showtime Amazon Channel, which also comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the Showtime channel, you can then watch Desus & Mero either live as it airs or on-demand later. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

FuboTV

Whether you already have FuboTV or you want to start a free 7-day trial, Showtime is available as an add-on.

Once signed up, you can either watch Desus & Mero live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after it airs. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

Hulu

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, Showtime is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV.

Once signed up, you can watch Desus & Mero live as it airs, or you can watch episodes on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

‘Desus and Mero’ Preview

There is certainly no shortage of late-night talk shows on television, but anyone who has been paying attention to Desus & Mero over the last couple of years knows that the pair of Bronx comics are unlike anything else on TV.

Back when they first got their show on Viceland in 2016, The Ringer’s Donnie Kwak wrote that “Desus & Mero is here to revolutionize late-night TV.” That turned out to be prophetic, as the duo aired hundreds of episodes during their year-and-a-half with Viceland, quickly gaining popularity as television’s most authentic late-night hosts.

“We used to be told we were too New York–centric,” Mero said. “People want the authenticity; people appreciate that. Even if you don’t understand what we’re saying, you watch because you like us and you wanna know what we’re saying.”

They plan on keeping that same authenticity despite the move to a bigger network, already warning any potential guests that they won’t be allowed to promote their show, product, etc.

“Don’t come on the show only to promote something,” Nice said. “Everyone we have on the show is someone we rock with. We’re not having them on to amplify their message.”

Added Mero: “I don’t want you to do the same interview you did on another show when you come to our show because that turns the show into an advertisement.”

The honor of first guest will go to fellow Bronx native Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who was elected as the US representative for New York’s 14th congressional district in the 2018 primary, becoming the youngest woman elected to Congress. Since coming into office in January, she has made waves thanks to her progressive ideas and willingness to take on opponents.

“Today I am proud to announce that I will be forming an exploratory committee…to be the first guest on Desus and Mero,” AOC said in a teaser for the series premiere.

The writing team behind the new Desus & Mero include co-executive producer/head writer Mike Pielocik (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert), supervising producer/writer Josh Gondelman (Last Week Tonight With John Oliver), writer Claire Friedman (Saturday Night Live), writer Ziwe Fumoduh (Baited With Ziwe), writer Robert Kornhauser (Broad City) and writer Heben Nigatu (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert).

Episodes, which are a half-hour long, are scheduled to air weekly on Thursday nights.