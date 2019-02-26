How to Watch the Donald Trump Documentary 2019 Online

A&E has a three-part documentary on Donald Trump airing February 25 – 27, 2019. The documentary will feature information on Trump’s family, his love life, and how he came into his fortune. For those who are hoping to watch the three-part event but do not have a cable subscription or login info, you still have options for watching the show. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of A&E on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

A&E is one of 75-plus channels included in the main Fubo bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the episodes live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including A&E.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch the documentary as it airs live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Philo TV

A&E is included in Philo’s main 43-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term.

You can start a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch the documentary live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

The Trump Dynasty documentary covers Trump’s upbringing, and even his family history prior to his being born. It covers the legal issues his family has dealt with and his marriages. Biography: The Trump Dynasty airs at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT each night.

According to TV Insider some of the featured interviewees on the documentary include FOX News host Sean Hannity, political commentator Ann Coulter, news anchor Connie Chung, author Tony Schwartz, GOP political operative Roger Stone, and former Trump advisor Anthony Scaramucci, who recently appeared on Celebrity Big Brother 2019. Others appearing on the documentary included executives, former classmates, celebrities and associates of Trump’s.