How to Watch Game of Clones Online

Game of Clones premieres on MTV on Thursday, February 21 at 9/8c, and although it won’t fill the void that Game of Thrones fans have while waiting for the final season to air, it might at least keep you entertained until April.

The dating show is made up of seven MTV alums embarking on a “dating experience,” with each MTV celebrity meeting seven people who look like their famous crush — and each of their “clones” is styled with the same hair and clothing. The Game of Clones cast members then need to see if they can find love with one of these lookalikes.

The show will follow a feature reality star-singles including Pauly D from “Jersey Shore,” Kailyn Lowry from “Teen Mom 2,” and several competitors from various seasons of “The Challenge,” including Cara Maria Sorbello. Pauly D hopes to hook up with a Megan Fox lookalike, while Lowry wants a guy who looks like Migos rapper Quavo. Sorbello is looking for a Jason Momoa doppelganger, and Kam Williams, another celeb starring on the show, is interested in a man who resembles Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Check out MTV’s full synopsis of the show below:

Game of Clones is the most radical dating experiment to ever hit television. In each episode, MTV stars will date seven clones of their celebrity crush — who may look the same but are totally different people — and when they look beyond those pretty (identical) faces, each dater will discover which of these famous doppelgangers melts their heart and which just makes their skin crawl.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch MTV live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Philo TV

MTV is included in Philo’s main 43-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

Sling TV

MTV is included in the “Comedy Extra” add-on, which can be added to either the “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of any bundle you want, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now offers four different channel packages, all of which include MTV. You can sign up for a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Now comes with 20 hours of cloud DVR.

