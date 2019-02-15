How to Watch Kim Possible Live Action Movie 2019 Online

After a 12-year hiatus, Disney Channel’s Kim Possible is back in the form of a live-action movie starring Sadie Stanley, Alyson Hannigan, Patton Oswalt and Christy Carlson Romano.

The movie premieres Friday, February 15, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch the movie live or on-demand on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

‘Kim Possible’ Preview

Though it’s an increasingly popular trend, turning a beloved animated TV show or movie into a live-action film is often a dangerous task because it threatens to anger a typically passionate fan base. That risk is certainly evident here, as Kim Possible was one of the popular animated shows on television when it aired between 2002 and 2007, and many of its fans won’t see the need for anything beyond the original.

At the same time, though, the film was co-written by Bob Schooley and Mark McCorkle, the creators of the original series, so fans can feel confident that they’ll have the best interests of Kim Possible at hand.

“A lot of thought went into how to make this a strong live-action interpretation,” McCorkle said. “As you know, over the years, some live action adaptations go fabulously and some don’t. As more people became involved, we were relieved because everyone involved came in with affection, respect and love for Kim, Ron and the whole world of Kim Possible.”

Taking over the reigns as the new Kim Possible is 17-year-old Sadie Stanley, who will be making her feature film debut. Though she was less than a year old when the original series debuted, she says that knew all about the iconic character well before being offered the part.

“I knew exactly what it was when I heard about the project, and I thought it was a really awesome idea,” she said. “Even though I didn’t grow up watching it when it first came out because I was a little young for it, Kim Possible is such an iconic character. Everybody knows who she is even if they didn’t watch it, and everybody knows the theme song.”

Stanley also explained how the updated version of Kim Possible would differ from the animated one.

“We got to see her struggle a little bit more. We saw her perfect facade and this perfect girl you see in the cartoon — she’s got everything together, [but] we see her stumble a little bit and I think that’s even more relatable because high school is so daunting and scary for a lot of kids. I think that’s something that kids are going to relate to and she gets out of this slump she’s in because she has her best friends by her side. I think that’s a great message to the value of friendship and what that can do.”

Other members of the new cast include Sean Giambrone (The Goldbergs), who will play everyone’s favorite sidekick, Ron Stoppable, and Alyson Hannigan (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, American Pie, How I Met Your Mother) as Kim’s mother.

There are also some familiar names from the original series who will be a part of the film. Christy Carlson Romano, who voiced the original Kim Possible, will play pop star Poppy Blu, while Patton Oswalt, who voiced Professor Dementor, will take on the same role in the movie.

While it will be easy for a new generation of fans to enjoy the movie without having seen the TV show, it also promises to have several nods to the original series.

“First of all, we got to binge the show again and again right as we were delving into making it, so we were really familiar with the references and the Easter eggs that we could put in the movie for the fans,” co-director Adam Stein said. “To the point where we had Christy Romano on the set and some of the original Kim Possible team, we would reference something and they’d be like, ‘Oh, I forgot about that.'”