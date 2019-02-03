Kitten Bowl 2019 Live Stream: How to Watch It Online

The 2019 Kitten Bowl airs from 2 – 4 p.m. ET/1 – 3 p.m. CT, on the Hallmark Channel, with Beth Stern as the host. For those who are excited to watch the Kitten Bowl, but are also wanting to watch the Super Bowl this year, you are in luck because they will not be airing at the same time. And, if you’d like to watch the Kitten Bowl but do not have a cable subscription, there are still several options for watching the big event. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the Hallmark Channel on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Hallmark is one of 75-plus channels included in the main Fubo bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Kitten Bowl on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Philo TV

Hallmark Channel is included in Philo’s main 43-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term.

You can start a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the Kitten Bowl live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

Sling TV

Hallmark Channel is included in the “Lifestyle Extra” add-on, which can be added to either the “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” base channel packages.

You can start a free 7-day trial of any bundle(s) right here, and you can then watch the Kitten Bowl live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

2019 Kitten Bowl Preview

There are 36 kittens lined up and vying for the National Championship of Feline Football trophy this season and the festivities are shot from inside Hallmark Channel Stadium. The purpose of the event, besides the insane amount of cuteness, is to benefit the North Shore Animal League, which is the largest no-kill shelter and adoption agency in the United States. Cheddar reports that, over the years, over 25,000 cats have been adopted because of the Kitten Bowl.

In addition to Beth Stern hosting the event, Dean Cain, Rodney Peete, Rashad Jennings and Boomer Esiason will help with the play-by-plays and other commentary. Recently, Stern was in the media for defending her marriage to famed radio personality Howard Stern, as break up rumors were swirling. According to USA Today, Howard Stern talked about his marital troubles on his SiriusXM show, so Beth clarified on The Ellen Show that, “Twenty years of marital bliss. I’m setting the record straight right here. I love my Howard. He’s a great guy.” She continued, “‘Howard and Beth are breaking up. Marital problems.’ There’s pictures of us with lighting bolts between our heads. I don’t know what’s going on. Apparently, he spoke about us on the air. This was last week. And it spread like wildfire.”

Ahead of the Kitten Bowl, this year, the first ever annual Cat Bowl will also air, but it will initially debut on Saturday, February 2, 2019, at 10 p.m. ET. This year’s Kitten Bowl airs on February 3, 2019, from 2 – 4 p.m. ET/1-3 p.m. CT. Following the event, the Cat Bowl will air its encore presentation, from 4 -5 p.m. ET/PT. There will then be a repeat showing of the Kitten Bowl, from 5 – 7 p.m. ET.

The Kitten Bowl first premiered in 2014.

Another animal-friendly event that airs on Super Bowl Sunday each year, this year included, is the Puppy Bowl. It airs on Animal Planet, which will be airing Puppy Bowl footage, pre-game coverage, and the game itself all day. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actual game will air from 3:03 – 5:05 p.m. ET.