How to Watch Wisconsin vs Michigan Basketball Online

The No. 7 Michigan Wolverines will look to avenge their first loss of the season when they host Big Ten rivals the No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday.

Wisconsin vs Michigan Preview

On Tuesday, the Wolverines (21-2 overall, 10-2 in the Big Ten) bounced back from their second loss of the season — a 74-59 defeat at Iowa — for their 21st win, besting Rutgers 77-65 in New Jersey.

“We’ve responded well from losses but our loss this past Friday to Iowa was really disappointing because we just played our worst game,” Michigan head coach John Beilein said, according to the Detroit Free Press. “But you’re not going to play great games for 31 games. You’re just not going to do it. So you’ve got to accept it, move on and try to get better from it.

“We were really good today. I really loved just about everything about our game except for that 14-second span where we lost our minds and they scored eight points.”

Freshman forward Iggy Brazdeikis led all scorers with 23 points on 8-of-14 shooting and junior guard Zavier Simpson led the Wolverines with seven assists and seven rebounds.

“He’s playing at an elite-level right now,” Michigan junior center Jon Teske said of Simpson, according to The Detroit News. “He’s really carrying us right now. He’s the leader of the team so we all have got to follow him, and he sets the tone. In practice he comes ready to play every day. In games he sets the tone early on defensive side of the ball.

“He’s willing to share the ball. He gets to the rim easy for those hooks. He rebounds well for a guard. He’s playing at an elite level and it takes our team to the next level.”

Wisconsin (17-6, 9-3) had lost four of five before they handed Michigan their first loss of the season back on January 19. The Badgers haven’t loss since.

The Wolverines couldn’t handle Wisconsin senior big man Ethan Happ, who went off for 26 points on 12-of-22 shooting, 10 rebounds, seven assists, a steal, and just one turnover in his team’s 64-54 victory.

On Wednesday, Happ abused Minnesota’s frontcourt for 15 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, a steal, and a block as he led his side to a 56-51 road victory, their sixth straight win.

“I’ve never seen one player do more for one team. I’ve never seen it. When he’s in the game he just occupies so much,” Gophers head coach Richard Pitino said, according to the Associated Press. “He’s about as unstoppable as it gets, so it’s remarkable to me that people don’t think he’ll play in the NBA. I think he will.”