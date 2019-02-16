How to Watch NBA All Star Saturday Night 2019 Online

The skills challenge, the 3-point shootout, and the dunk contest will take place at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Saturday night as part of the NBA All-Star Weekend.

All-Star Saturday night starts at 8 p.m. ET (It will skills challenge, three-point contest and then dunk contest, in that order) and will be televised on TNT. But if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of all the events on your computer, phone, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV options:

FuboTV

TNT is one 75-plus live channels included in FuboTV’s main package, which is largely tailored towards sports fans.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of All-Star Saturday night on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a handy “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which will allow you to watch All-Star Saturday night on-demand up to three days after it airs even if you don’t record it.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including TNT.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of All-Star Saturday night on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

TNT is included in both the “Sling Orange” and “Sling Blue” channel packages.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of All-Star Saturday night on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

2019 All Star Saturday Night Preview

Five of the eight competitors in the skills challenge, the first event of the night, played in Friday night’s Rising Stars Challenge. That includes Sacramento Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox, considered the favorite by most if not all betting sites due in part to his blistering speed.

“He’s built for [the skills challenge],” Fox’s teammate Buddy Hield said, according to The Sacramento Bee. “With his quickness and his passing ability, all he has to do is make the shot and he’ll be fine.”

A second-year pro, Fox is ninth in the NBA in assists per game, at 7.2.

Hield, who’s fourth in the NBA in 3-point percentage (44.9) and 3-pointers made (195), will shoot in the night’s second event.

He’ll get stiff competition from the first family of long-range shooting. Two-time MVP Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors and his brother, Portland Trail Blazers guard Seth Curry, will vie for the 3-point contest crown in the arena that hosts their father Dell Curry’s former team. The Curry patriarch is the Hornets’ all-time leader in games played. He’s second only to Kemba Walker in points and 3-pointers.

“It’s going to be incredible,” Dell Curry said, according to the Associated Press. “It’s going to be a mini family reunion.”

Seth and Stephen are first and second, respectively, in career 3-point percentage among active players at 44.02 percent and 43.71 percent. On the season, Seth is third in the NBA at 46.5 percent. His brother’s 44.4 percent is sixth.

“I’m trying to win it, so I’m going to target everybody,” the Trail Blazers guard said, per AP. “It should be very entertaining to watch us both shoot out there. But I gotta beat everybody, not just him, to win it.”

Walker will also participate in the shootout.

His teammate, rookie forward Miles Bridges, will take flight in the dunk contest.

“I’ve got some dunks up my sleeve,” the Michigan State alum said in January, according to The Charlotte Observer. “You’ll just have to wait and see.”

Here’s a full list of the participants:

Skills Challenge

Mike Conley, Grizzlies

Luka Doncic, Mavericks

De’Aaron Fox, Kings

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

Kyle Kuzma, Lakers

Jayson Tatum, Celtics

Nikola Vucevic, Magic

Trae Young, Hawks

3-Point Contest

Devin Booker, Suns

Seth Curry, Trail Blazers

Stephen Curry, Warriors

Danny Green, Raptors

Joe Harris, Nets

Buddy Hield, Kings

Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers

Khris Middleton, Bucks

Dirk Nowitzki, Mavericks

Kemba Walker, Hornets

Dunk Contest