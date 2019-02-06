How to Watch ‘Property Brothers’ Season 14 Episodes Online

The Property Brothers often airs reruns throughout the week on HGTV. New episodes return to the network, with the season 14 premiere airing on February 6, 2019, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT. And, despite scandal rumors, the show continues to produce more episodes and find its audience. For those who would like to watch the new season but don’t have a cable subscription, there are still several options for watching the show. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of HGTV on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

If you’d like to catch up on episodes from last season, Property Brothers episodes can be seen on the HGTV website, but you will need a cable subscription to sign in. Episodes are also up for purchase on Amazon.

The premiere episode of Property Brothers 2019 is titled “Mountain Chic” and the plot description of episode 1 reads, “After their house sold quickly, a family is on the hunt for a mountain-chic home; they are determined to stay in the same neighborhood but Drew warns they’ll have to widen their search if they want to get everything on their wish list.” The title of episode 2 is “Cheer-Tastic Design” and the plot synopsis of the episode states, “A single mom and her three cheerleading kids search for a new home where they can make a fresh start; Drew leads the search for a spacious gymnastics-friendly home with grandma’s support.”

This past year has been quite eventful for twin brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott – from romantic relationships to rumors of fakery on their shows. Over the summer, according to The Wrap, the Scotts revealed that they once had to walk away from a homeowner during filming because they felt the owner was doing something illegal. Jonathan said, “Sometimes I think they cast people to give me grey hair, but 99 percent of the homeowners are fantastic and wonderful. And there’s the 1 percent that’s really sometimes a pain.” Jonathan also revealed that the shady homeowner was a firefighter.

And, when it comes to reports that aspects of the show are fake, Yahoo Finance reported that sometimes the brothers will work with producers to amp up certain aspects or will finagle shots, but isn’t that true with any show?

As far as the duo’s love lives go, Drew Scott got married over the summer, while Jonathan said goodbye to a long-running relationship with his now ex-girlfriend, Jacinta Kuznetsov, this past Spring, according to USA Today. When the break up was announced, Jonathan wrote on Instagram, “Sometimes life takes you on unexpected paths and those paths aren’t always in the same direction. There’s no drama or negativity; no jealousy or hate. Not even sadness or sorrow. Our memories are filled with joy and we will continue to advocate for each other as friends wherever we go.”

Meanwhile, Drew Scott married his wife, Linda Phan, and Drew told People he’s excited to start expanding their family.