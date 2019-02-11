How to Watch Studio 54 Documentary Streaming Online

The rise and fall of the status-defining nightclub and discotheque in the late 1970’s is explored in the new documentary titled after the club itself, Studio 54.

The documentary makes its television premiere Monday at 10 p.m. ET on A&E. If you don’t have cable, you can watch Studio 54 live or on-demand on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

‘Studio 54’ Preview

On April 26, 1977, Steve Rubell and Ian Schrager opened the doors to “Studio 54.” Less than three years later, in February of 1980, their prison sentence for tax evasion began. During the 33 months in between, their New York City nightclub became a world-famous destination for A-list celebrities to engage in copious amounts of partying.

“The craziest night ever was every night at Studio 54,” says Schrager. “It was mayhem every night.”

This film, which is directed by Matt Tyrnauer (Valentino: The Last Emperor, Citizen Jane: Battle for the City), chronicles the time when “Studio 54” was the epicenter of the cultural universe. What makes it so compelling is that the story is told through interviews with Schrager, who has rarely spoken publicly about the club.

The movie’s synopsis gives a further idea of what to expect:

With rare footage, a parade of colourful patrons and staff, and brutally honest interviews with Schrager himself, Studio 54 is a riveting study in contradictions. Inside the palatial theatre-turned-disco, the crowd revelled in an atmosphere of total acceptance, whether drag queen, octogenarian, waiter, or celebrity. Yet outside, a frenzied, excluded mob yearned to be noticed by the doorman and ushered into the sanctum of pulsating love. Schrager and Rubell’s glittering creation sprang from carefree naiveté and unbridled ambition—yet those same instincts managed to destroy it. This bracing story reveals how even the most culturally potent and transformative phenomena can be vulnerable and fleeting.

Studio 54 also explores the arrest and subsequent imprisonment of Rubell and Schrager for tax evasion and skimming $2.5 million from the club’s revenue. But in true “Studio 54” fashion, they had a massive party the day before their sentence started. Jack Nicholson, Sylvester Stallone, Richard Gere, Reggie Jackson and Farrah Fawcett were among the attendees, while Diana Ross and Liza Minnelli sang.

“I didn’t really have fun at that party. I was going to jail the next day,” Schrager said. “I went because I knew if I didn’t go, my absence would be noted. It would be conspicuous. But everyone else, they got the last dance.”

On the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes, Studio 54, which was released in theaters in October, has received an excellent 89 percent–66 positive reviews out of 74 total.