How to Watch Super Rugby 2019 in USA

How to Watch Super Rugby 2019 Matches in USA

Super Rugby wont be broadcast on regular cable television in the US this season, but you can watch every single match on your computer, phone, or streaming device via ESPN+, the new digital streaming service from ESPN that costs $4.99 per month (with a free trial) and has exclusive coverage to dozens of sporting events, including international Rugby Union, every week.

You can start a free seven-day trial of ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of every Super Rugby 2019 match on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

If you can’t watch live, matches will be available to be watched on-demand via ESPN+ afterward.

Super Rugby 2019 Preview

It’s a new season, but it’s the same story with the Crusaders serving as obvious favorites for another title.

Last season was yet another dominant performance from Super Rugby’s most successful franchise, as they went 14-0-2 with a massive plus-247 point differential to finish first in both the New Zealand conference and the overall standings. They proceeded to carried that dominance into the Finals, beating the Sharks, Hurricanes and Lions by a combined 67 points to capture their second consecutive title and ninth overall.

And by all indications, they’re set up for similar success again in 2019.

This being a World Cup year will test the depth of Scott Robertson’s side. Most of the Crusaders’ top players are locks for the All Blacks squad and will thus have to sit out at least two games, while Crusaders captain Sam Whitelock, All Blacks captain Kieran Read and hooker Codie Taylor are also expected to miss the first month of the season while getting an extended rest.

“Just get on with it. It is what it is,” assistant coach Jason Ryan said. “I think it’s all about being a little strategic…We will get them back in the back end. We will just manage it, we’re talking to the All Blacks all the time, good communication channels there, we’ve got no problem with it.”

Though the juggling of minutes won’t be easy, the Crusaders still should have enough talent and depth to get through it.

The Hurricanes are considered the best bet to put an end to the Crusaders’ reign of dominance. The fellow New Zealand side was 10-1 through 11 games last year, which included a win over the Crusaders, but they faltered down the stretch, losing four of the last five during the regular season, and were ultimately outclassed by the Crusaders in the semifinals. Still, they clearly have the ability to compete with the title favorites, and while they lost Julian Savea and Michael Fatialofa in the offseason, they return a ton of talent.

The Lions, Highlanders and Chiefs are also good enough to make a run at the title, so it should be a highly entertaining season.