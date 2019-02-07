How to Watch ‘The Challenge: War of the Worlds’ Season 33 Online

A brand new season of MTV’s long-running reality competition show The Challenge is here and some of your favorite veteran cast members have returned as well. Season 33 is made up of many new faces as well and the theme is “War of the Worlds”. The competition is bigger and badder than ever. For those who are fans of the show but don’t have a cable subscription or login info, you may be looking for other ways to watch The Challenge. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch MTV live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Philo TV

MTV is included in Philo’s main 43-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

Sling TV

MTV is included in the “Comedy Extra” add-on, which can be added to either the “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of any bundle you want, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now offers four different channel packages, all of which include MTV. You can sign up for a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Now comes with 20 hours of cloud DVR.

For those who want to know more information about the new season, the teams, episode descriptions and more, read on below for the rundown.

“THE CHALLENGE WAR OF THE WORLDS” PREMIERE DATE: The premiere of the season airs on February 6, 2019, from 9 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 8 – 9 p.m. CT. An after-show will air from 10:01 – 10:31 p.m. ET/PT and 9:01 – 9:31 p.m. CT.

“THE CHALLENGE” SEASON 33 TIME & SCHEDULE: The new season of The Challenge will air on Wednesday nights, from 9 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 8 – 9 p.m. CT, with an after-show following some episodes.

“THE CHALLENGE” SEASON 33 TEAMS: This season’s teams are broken up into the Veterans and the “Prospects”. The Prospects are made up of people from all kinds of TV shows, across the globe. Veteran team members include Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, Chris “CT” Tamburello, Hunter Barfield, Kyle Christie, Leroy Garrett, Jenna Compono, Paulie Calafiore, Wes Bergmann, Zach Nichols, Amanda Garcia, Ashley Mitchell, Cara Maria Sorbello, Nany González, and others. Some of the Prospects include Chase McNary from The Bachelorette, Mattie Lynn Breaux from Party Down South, Natalie Duran of American Ninja Warrior, Stephen Bear from Ex on the Beach UK, and Turabi “Turbo” Çamkıran from Survivor Turkey.

“THE CHALLENGE” SEASON 33 CAST: Longtime host T.J. Lavin has returned to the show to host once again.

“THE CHALLENGE” SEASON 33 EPISODE 1: The premiere episode is titled “Apocalypse Now” and the plot description reads, “Epic Challenge Veterans meet up with eager Prospects, reality titans from around the globe, to take on the most grueling season yet; a twist in the game shakes up the power structure, leaving the players stunned.”

“THE CHALLENGE” SEASON 33 EPISODE 2: Episode 2 is titled “Hellraiser” and the episode will air on February 13, 2019. The plot synopsis of the episode states, “Challengers battle head-to-head in the exhausting “Arms-a-geddon Tired” challenge; two teams wrestle for survival in a brutal elimination; Bananas performs an exorcism on a player that he deems “the spawn of Satan”.