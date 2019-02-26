How to Watch ‘The Enemy Within’ Online

The Enemy Within is a brand new TV show on the NBC network. It premieres February 25, 2019, at 10 p.m. ET/PT, following the season 16 premiere of The Voice. For those who are hoping to watch the show but do not have a cable subscription or login info, you still have options. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of NBC on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

“THE ENEMY WITHIN” PLOT SYNOPSIS: The official plot description of the new series states, “Erica Shepherd was one of the CIA’s most brilliant operatives until she became one of the greatest traitors in American history, serving a life sentence in a Supermax prison. Now, to save her daughter, she must team up with FBI agent Will Keaton — a man whose life she destroyed — to track down a fiercely dangerous, elusive criminal and his legion of spies. While working with Shepherd goes against every fiber of his being, Keaton knows that sometimes to catch a spy, you must trust one.”

“THE ENEMY WITHIN” SEASON 1 EPISODE 1: The first episode is the pilot and it is described as this, “Former CIA agent Erica Shepherd, one of the most notorious traitors in recent American history, is brought out of a federal Supermax prison by FBI agent Will Keaton to help track down the criminal who is behind a coordinated attack on three cities.”

“THE ENEMY WITHIN” SEASON 1 EPISODE 2: Episode 2 is titled “Black Bear” and it airs on March 4, 2019. The description of the episode reads, “When a former CIA operative is murdered, Keaton enlists Shepherd to help recover valuable intel that could take down Tal once and for all.”

“THE ENEMY WITHIN” CAST:

Jennifer Carpenter as Erica Shepherd

Morris Chestnut as Will Keaton

Raza Jaffrey as Daniel Zain

Cassandra Freeman as Jaqueline Pettigrew

Kelli Garner as Kate Ryan

Noah Mills as Jason Bragg

Coral Pena as Anna Cruz

Robert Gossett as Thomas Heffron