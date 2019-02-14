How to Watch ‘Unrivaled: Earnhardt vs Gordon’ Documentary Online

Documentary film Unrivaled: Earnhardt vs. Gordon, which covers the rivalry between NASCAR legends Dale Earnhardt and Jeff Gordon, debuts on Thursday.

‘Unrivaled’ Preview

The film, produced by Fox Sports Productions in collaboration with NASCAR Productions and DLP Media, documents the rivalry and friendship of two of arguably the most iconic drivers in NASCAR history: late seven-time Cup Series champion Dale Earnhardt and four-time champion Jeff Gordon.

“The Dale Earnhardt/Jeff Gordon rivalry was one for the ages,” Fox Sports executive vice president of content Charlie Dixon said in a press release. “Race fan or not, everyone was familiar with these two and was captivated when they crossed paths on the track. Fox Sports Films is thrilled to highlight those encounters and the unexpected friendship they shared off the race track.”

Gordon, now a NASCAR analyst for Fox Sports, served as an executive producer on the documentary.

“Working on this project brought back so many memorable moments,” Gordon said in the press release. “Dale was such a fierce competitor, and he used his bumper plenty of times to teach me lessons on the track. Off the track — and I don’t know exactly why — he took me under his wing to teach me so much about the business side of our sport.”

Earnhardt was 41, having already won five of his seven championships, when Gordon began racing full-time in the Cup Series in 1993.

“To be able to go out there head-to-head against one of the all-time greats for that championship changed my life and my career forever,” Gordon recently told For The Win.

From the 1993 season through 2000, Gordon won 52 races and claimed three of his four career championships. In that span, Earnhardt won two more titles, in 1993 and 1994, and 23 races.

“(Gordon was) the polar opposite of everything that Dale Earnhardt was,” 2014 Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick said, per For The Win.

“He was clean cut, he wasn’t slinging hay bales, he wasn’t sitting in a deer stand and going hunting. So it was great for the sport because they were so different from each other, and it gave the younger fans someone to root for. It gave people from the West Coast and places that weren’t NASCAR country someone that they could relate to better.”

At 49, Earnhardt passed away in a crash in the final lap of the Daytona 500 in 2001.

“He just was a tough, tough competitor,” Gordon added, per For The Win. “He just had this magical way of shoving you out of the way, knocking you sideways or maybe even wrecking you, and the next day or the next week, put his arm around you and say, ‘Hey kid.'”