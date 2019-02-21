How to Watch WGC Mexico 2019 Online Without Cable

Club de Golf Chapultepec in Naucalpan, Mexico, will host the 20th WGC-Mexico Championship from February 21-24.

Coverage of the WGC-Mexico will be broadcast on the Golf Channel (Thursday-Sunday) and NBC (Saturday-Sunday). You can find the broadcast schedule here. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of both the Golf Channel and NBC on your computer, phone, or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

The Golf Channel and NBC (available live in most markets) are two of 75-plus channels included in the main Fubo bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the WGC-Mexico on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch coverage of the tournament up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including both the Golf Channel and NBC (available live in most markets).

You can start your “Hulu with Live TV” subscription right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the WGC-Mexico on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue offers four different channel packages–all four include NBC (live in most markets), while the upper three bundles include the Golf Channel.

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here (you don’t need to have a PlayStation console to sign up or watch), and you can then watch a live stream of the WGC-Mexico on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

2019 WGC Mexico Preview

In 2018, Phil Mickelson bested Justin Thomas in a playoff at this event to win his first PGA Tour title in four and a half years.

“I don’t know what to say. It has been a tough go the last four years,” Mickelson said after the victory, according to Golfweek. “Not playing my best, but having the belief that I was going to get there and finally break through and to do it feels incredible. I believe that more is to come. I feel like I am starting to play some of my best golf and to culminate here in Mexico City with a World Golf Championship victory is exciting to me beyond words because it just validates the hard work that I’ve put in and the struggles for the last few years to finally get my game back.”

He posted a 66 in the final round to finish to finish at -16. Thomas, then 24 years old, hit a 62 in the third round, then 64 in the fourth.

“It is beyond belief and if you look at what Justin Thomas did this weekend, shooting 16-under on this golf course over two days, just incredible golf,” Mickelson added. “Trying to compete against these guys I know and respect and admire how great these young players are, and yet I welcome and cherish the opportunity to compete against them. And to have a little taste of success this year is really encouraging.”

In his third start of 2019, Mickelson won his first event since last year’s WGC-Mexico Championship, taking the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am by three strokes.

Last year, Shubhankar Sharma of India led by two strokes after the second and third rounds, but he posted a 74 across the final 18 to finish in ninth place with -10.

“It (Mexico) was definitely a highlight in 2018. I couldn’t finish it off, but it was a turning point for me. It showed I could play against best in the world in what was my first WGC of my career,” Sharma said, according to the PGA Tour website. “Having a chance to win at this stage of my career was a good experience, and upon my return home, I received a lot of support and a lot of kids now look up to me and they also believe they can play at the highest stage.”

“Mexico was a really big stage and I had a chance to win which was huge. Hopefully I’ll get more opportunities.”