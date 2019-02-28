How to Watch ‘Whiskey Cavalier’ Premiere Online

The long-awaited new TV show Whiskey Cavalier premieres tonight at 10 p.m. ET/PT and 9 p.m. CT, on the ABC network. Scott Foley has moved from his stern Scandal character to a more sensitive Whiskey Cavalier as he stars in this new series. For those who want to watch the show but don’t have a cable subscription or login information, there are still options. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of ABC on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include ABC (live in select markets).

You can start a free 5-day trial right here (select “Start Streaming” in the upper-right corner), and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including ABC (live in select markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now offers four different channel packages, all of which include ABC (live in select markets).

You can start a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Now comes with included cloud DVR.

For those who want more information on the show’s premiere, episode descriptions, and the cast, read on below.

“WHISKEY CAVALIER” CAST:

Scott Foley as FBI Special Agent Will Chase

Lauren Cohan as CIA agent Francesca “Frankie” Trowbridge

Ana Ortiz as FBI profiler Susan Sampson

Tyler James Williams as NSA analyst Edgar Standish

Josh Hopkins as FBI Special Agent Ray Prince

Vir Das as CIA agent Jai Datta

Dylan Walsh as Alex Ollerman

Marika Domińczyk as Martyna “Tina” Marek

Christa Miller as Kelly Ashland

“WHISKEY CAVALIER” SEASON 1 EPISODE 1: The plot description of the premiere episode reads, “Following an emotional breakup, FBI super-agent Will Chase is assigned to work with hard-hearted CIA operative Frankie Trowbridge.”

“WHISKEY CAVALIER” SEASON 1 EPISODE 2: “The Czech List” is the title of episode 2, which airs on March 6, 2019. The plot synopsis of the episode states, “Will must seduce the widow of a shipping tycoon to gain access to a list of criminal clients, but Frankie doubts his ability to deceive a grieving woman; the bureau assigns the team a new liaison, who happens to be the last person Will wants to see.”

“WHISKEY CAVALIER” SEASON 1 EPISODE 3: Episode 3 is called “When in Rome” and the description reads, “Will and Frankie continue to clash, and their growing pains may jeopardize the team’s next mission in Rome where they are sent to prevent a terrorist attack.” The episode airs on March 13, 2019.