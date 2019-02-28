What’s Leaving Hulu in March, 2019?

Hulu is bringing out a host of new movies, shows and original series for the month of March, and viewers are excited to start binge watching the newest selection of classic films and shows available on the streaming service.

However, as expected, Hulu is also removing several shows, movies and documentaries throughout the month as well. We hate finding out our favorite movies and shows (that have been around forever) are suddenly gone from the service, so Heavy wanted to give readers a chance to catch up on their favorite shows before they’re gone. Luckily there aren’t nearly as many movies and shows leaving as there are coming out.

Below is a list of what’s leaving Hulu over the month of March. Get your binging done as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss them.

March 31

54

10 Years

2 Days in the Valley

9 to 5

A Fish Called Wanda

A Simple Plan

Babe

Bad Santa

Bangkok Dangerous

Battle for Haditha

Bend it Like Beckham

Brothers

Bulletproof Mask

Cake

Capitalism: A Love Story

Chinatown

Christmas Town

Some Simi

Cujo

Dark Blue

Deep Blue Sea

Dirty Pretty Things

Dream the Impossible

Dreamland

East is East

Extraction

Fifteen and Pregnant

Finding Neverland

Fly Me to the Moon

Forces of Nature

Friday Night Lights

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes

Gimme Shelter

Grizzly Man

Into the West

Kickboxer

Kiss the Dragon

Kurt and Courtney

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Mortal Kombat

Mortal Kombat Annihilation

New York Minute

Once Bitten

Pacific Warriors

Patch Adams

Penelope

Pet Sematary

Pet Sematary II

Rain Man

Rent

Right at Your Door

Sabrina

Sahara

Scent of a Woman

Skipped Parts

Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift

Stephen King’s Silver Bullet

Stephen King’s Thinner

Stranger Than Fiction

Teaching Mrs. Tingle

Three Kings

To Grandmother’s House We Go

Tombstone

Total Recall

True Grit

Tumbledown

Twilight

Valkyrie

Wedding Crashers

What’s Cooking?

Wild Bill? Words and Pictures

READ NEXT: Hulu New Releases: What’s New on Hulu This Month

