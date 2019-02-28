What’s Leaving Hulu in March, 2019?

Hulu is bringing out a host of new movies, shows and original series for the month of March, and viewers are excited to start binge watching the newest selection of classic films and shows available on the streaming service.
However, as expected, Hulu is also removing several shows, movies and documentaries throughout the month as well. We hate finding out our favorite movies and shows (that have been around forever) are suddenly gone from the service, so Heavy wanted to give readers a chance to catch up on their favorite shows before they’re gone. Luckily there aren’t nearly as many movies and shows leaving as there are coming out.
Below is a list of what’s leaving Hulu over the month of March. Get your binging done as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss them.
March 31
- 54
- 10 Years
- 2 Days in the Valley
- 9 to 5
- A Fish Called Wanda
- A Simple Plan
- Babe
- Bad Santa
- Bangkok Dangerous
- Battle for Haditha
- Bend it Like Beckham
- Brothers
- Bulletproof Mask
- Cake
- Capitalism: A Love Story
- Chinatown
- Christmas Town
- Some Simi
- Cujo
- Dark Blue
- Deep Blue Sea
- Dirty Pretty Things
- Dream the Impossible
- Dreamland
- East is East
- Extraction
- Fifteen and Pregnant
- Finding Neverland
- Fly Me to the Moon
- Forces of Nature
- Friday Night Lights
- Gentlemen Prefer Blondes
- Gimme Shelter
- Grizzly Man
- Into the West
- Kickboxer
- Kiss the Dragon
- Kurt and Courtney
- Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
- Mortal Kombat
- Mortal Kombat Annihilation
- New York Minute
- Once Bitten
- Pacific Warriors
- Patch Adams
- Penelope
- Pet Sematary
- Pet Sematary II
- Rain Man
- Rent
- Right at Your Door
- Sabrina
- Sahara
- Scent of a Woman
- Skipped Parts
- Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift
- Stephen King’s Silver Bullet
- Stephen King’s Thinner
- Stranger Than Fiction
- Teaching Mrs. Tingle
- Three Kings
- To Grandmother’s House We Go
- Tombstone
- Total Recall
- True Grit
- Tumbledown
- Twilight
- Valkyrie
- Wedding Crashers
- What’s Cooking?
- Wild Bill? Words and Pictures